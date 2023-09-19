Kingsley-Pierson Minutes & Bills — September 11, 2023

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

September 11, 2023

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order by President Collins at 7:00 p.m.

ROLL CALL

Present Members: Haggin, Herbold and Plendl. Bubke absent

AGENDA

Motion was brought by Plendl, seconded by Herbold to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES

Motion was made by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to approve the August minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Plendl, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $113,469.45 from the general fund, $71,872.43 from schoolhouse, $19,958.69 from lunch fund, $702.96 Pierson activity fund and $22,655.43 from the Kingsley activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

FINANCIAL REPORT

On the financial review, the expenses outweighed the revenue for the month. The operating expenses increased due to facility projects this summer with the Shop renovation and painting in the Kingsley school. Thanks to Bill Seuntjens. SUI Insurance, our equipment breakdown insurance carrier reached out to brainstorm and create efficiencies in their claim process. I’ll be working with them in October. MidStates Bank reviewed their ACH annual review. Rebecca Pedersen relayed the importance of double checking valid bank accounts due to the increased amount of cybercrime. September is an extremely busy time for State reporting. The CAR, SES and Transportation report due on September 15. The FY23 audit will be October 23 with Nolte, Corman & Johnson. MidStates Bank’s August interest rate for Kingsley-Pierson School is 4.52%. School nomination papers maybe picked up in the Kingsley office. The last date to file nomination papers is September 21, 2023 by 5:00 p.m. No exceptions. Motion by Plendl, seconded by Herbold to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

COMMUNICATIONS:

Principal Wiese

Day 12 completed at KP. HS “3 Week” Grades on 9/12/23. Homecoming 2023. The candidates are for Queen: Jorja Howe, Kara Nelson, Jaya Phillips, and Emma Sitzmann. The candidates for King include Brady Collins, Beau Goodwin, Vincent Koelling, and Kaden Kraft. There are a lot of activities that already started yesterday that go through Saturday with a dance. Grandparents/Special Friends Day #35 was a success. “Thank You” to Megan Thompson. Kim Saxen helping the Book Fair, Mr. Schroeder’s publication’s class for the Photo Booth and a special “Thanks” goes to the student council (Jody/Randi)!

Thanks again to the KP Booster Club. Student testing for FAST K-4 (Formative Assessment Solutions for Teachers) *Reading/Math is in progress for this Fall. The Panther Brag Board Resumed to showcase the student’s work in the commons. The mandatory drills for Fire and Tornado are complete. Senior Nights for VB will be 10/12, FB and Cheer (already held). Play Auditions held last week for the Musical: “Mary Poppins” directed by Mr. Cotter and Mrs. Bobolz. Performances will be 11/3 and 11/4.

Principal Brand

We began our year with a back to school assembly to discuss expectations along with some activities to start the year. Additionally, we held a PBIS expectations re-teaching on August 25th to review expectations in each area of the school. It has been a great start to the year! There has been a lot of professional learning and new ideas for our staff. Reading and Language Arts are implementing the new curriculum. On September 1st, we had our first professional development day which was a great time to collaborate about the start of the year. Additionally, administratively we met with our AEA supports and elementary and middle school teachers learned about Numeracy Project for math interventions. Middle School Voted for student council at the beginning of September. Student council has an additional role this year; they will be selling popcorn for middle school athletics and activities.

Our subbing situation is currently a bit of struggle, but so far we have been able to manage it. We have had 3 weeks of PBIS winners now. Shout out to our booster club for helping us stock our Staff appreciation carts for this school year. I am very excited in the direction that our math is going. We now have 4th -8th grade trying a curriculum that is highly recommended and was used last year by Kate Goodwin, which displayed excellent results. Our middle school language arts has been able to go to South O’Brien and observe to see the curriculum in action along with getting helpful insight. We held a moment of silence and we announce the timeline of events to describe the September 11th attacks. We did this today through the morning to teach the students all of what happened 22 years ago. Shout out to Bill Seuntjens, he worked on the entrance to the gym over Labor Day weekend. It looks awesome. He painted the floor, walls, ceiling, and cabinets. It looks like a different place! Also, thank you to our Booster club for providing $20 to each staff member and t-shirts for each staff member and student.

Supt. Bailey

Mr. Bailey introduced Caitlyn Brand, she works in both Kingsley and Pierson in the MS/HS Special Education program. Many State Reports are due on the 15th: CSIP (Comprehensive School Improvement Plan), TAG, Reports in CASA, ELI (Early Literacy Implementation), Transportation Report, Title I Reports, Annual Assurances, Allocations and Transfers – Transfer money from Title IV to Title IIA (Class Size Reduction). Assurances for Proper Test Administration and Fire Extinguisher Inspection tomorrow. Bus Inspection September 28th. IASB Convention in November. Continued Sharing Discussion 2:2 with River Valley on September 21 @ 7:00pm. There are 3 seasons for E-sports. Fall, Winter and Spring. They are off and running with their Fall competitions.

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

2023 Legislative Resolutions

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Plendl accepted the legislative priorities including Sharing and reorganizing, Teacher recruitment and licensure, Teacher professional development and retention, Supplemental State Aid and Mental Health. All in favor, motion carried.

Space Settlement Design Competition

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Haggin to approve to send students on the NASA trip. All in favor, motion carried.

Resignations

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to approve the resignation of Anna Mae Pippett pending suitable replacement. All in favor, motion carried.

Contract Recommendations

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to approve Brandon Borkowski, as JH Co-Head Football coach and Rachel Adkins as an Aide. All in favor, motion carried.

Facility Projects Update

On the Football field, Cardis has completed the fence. In Pierson, Rasmussen Electrical is completing work on the new boiler. They anticipate to be done next week.

Fundraiser Requests – None

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to approve the two athletic fundraisers for the athletic department. One will be a fundraiser for driveway stencils and flags. The second one will be a discount card.

ADJOURNMENT

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to adjourn at 8:08 p.m.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Jason Collins, Board President

Kingsley-Pierson CSD Newspaper Report Page: 2

