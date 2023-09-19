Notice of Appointment — Margarita De Fatima Rangel Cuellar

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT

WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

MARGARITA DE FATIMA RANGEL CUELLAR, Deceased.

Probate No. ESPR056989

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF

CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES & NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Margarita De Fatima Rangel Cuellar, Deceased, who died on or about December 10, 2022.

You are hereby notified that on the 11th day of September, 2023, the undersigned were appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the estate.

Notice is given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated this 12th day of September, 2023.

Alice S. Horneber

Horneber Law Firm, P.C.

Attorneys for Co-Executors

MidAmerican Energy Bldg.

401 Douglas Street, Suite 502

Sioux City, IA 51101

Date of second publication

28th day of September, 2023.

Cesar Mauricio Lopez-Galvan

Co-Personal Representative of the Estate

1211 W. 2nd

Sioux City, IA 51103

Luciana Marie Lopez

Co-Personal Representative of the Estate

1211 W. 2nd

Sioux City, IA 51103

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 21, 2023

and Thursday, September 28, 2023