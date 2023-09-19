Notice of Appointment — Margarita De Fatima Rangel Cuellar
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT
WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
MARGARITA DE FATIMA RANGEL CUELLAR, Deceased.
Probate No. ESPR056989
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF
CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES & NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Margarita De Fatima Rangel Cuellar, Deceased, who died on or about December 10, 2022.
You are hereby notified that on the 11th day of September, 2023, the undersigned were appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the estate.
Notice is given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated this 12th day of September, 2023.
Alice S. Horneber
Horneber Law Firm, P.C.
Attorneys for Co-Executors
MidAmerican Energy Bldg.
401 Douglas Street, Suite 502
Sioux City, IA 51101
Date of second publication
28th day of September, 2023.
Cesar Mauricio Lopez-Galvan
Co-Personal Representative of the Estate
1211 W. 2nd
Sioux City, IA 51103
Luciana Marie Lopez
Co-Personal Representative of the Estate
1211 W. 2nd
Sioux City, IA 51103
Published in The Record
Thursday, September 21, 2023
and Thursday, September 28, 2023