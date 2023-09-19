Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

September 5, 2023

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on September 5, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. All members of the Board of Supervisors were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 9/5/2023 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the minutes from the August 22, 2023 meeting. Motion Carried.

There was no meeting on August 29, 2023.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the September 5, 2023 claims and payroll for August 31, 2023 and September 1, 2023. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to set the FY 2023-24 budget amendment public hearing for September 26, 2023 at 10 am. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve Portz Addition in Section 26 of Fredonia Township. Motion Carried.

The meeting was recessed by Chairman Kass at 10:25 am to enter as the Plymouth County Drainage Board.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the Board of Supervisors entering as the Plymouth County Drainage Board at 10:25 am. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to end the Drainage District meeting and re-enter regular session at 10:35 am. Motion Carried.

Chairman Kass adjourned the Plymouth County Board of Supervisors meeting at 10:36 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Plymouth County Board Chairman

Thursday, September 21, 2023