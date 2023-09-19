Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes — September 5, 2023

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

September 5, 2023

Le Mars, Iowa

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, for the Board of Supervisors to open the Plymouth County Drainage Board meeting at 10:25 am to discuss the Hinton Drainage District. Present was Van Otterloo, Horton, Kass, Meis and Anderson. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the final culvert project of LC-060893 for a total cost of $427,505.69 with $256,503.41 being reimbursed to the County by the City of Hinton; as explained by County Engineer Tom Rohe. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve amending the Hinton Drainage Dist. 1 to permanently remove parcel number 23-24-100-009 for Keith Alan Havener from the Drainage District. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to adjourn the drainage board meeting at 10:35 am. Motion Carried.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 21, 2023