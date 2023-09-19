Probate — Howard Logan

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HOWARD LOGAN, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR057003

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Howard Logan, Deceased, who died on or about August 14, 2023

You are hereby notified that on August 30, 2023, the Last Will and Testament of Howard Logan, deceased, bearing date of July 5, 2016, *First Codicil to the Last Will and Testament, dated March 11, 2019; Second Codicil to the Last Will and Testament, dated September 17, 2019; Third Codicil to the Last Will and Testament, dated May 6, 2020; and Fourth Codicil to the Last Will and Testament, dated December 29, 2021, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Robin Beck was appointed Executor of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated 9/1/23

__________________________

Robin Beck, Executor of Estate

1932 Grundy Avenue

Moville, IA 51039

_________________________

Ryan D. Beardshear, ICIS#: AT0012530

Attorney for Executor

Metcalf & Beardshear

232 Main Street, P.O. Box 454

Moville, IA 51039

Date of second publication:

September 21, 2023

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 14, 2023

and Thursday, September 21, 2023