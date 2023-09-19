Probate — Jacqueline Kohn

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JACQUELINE E. KOHN, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR057021

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Jacqueline E. Kohn, Deceased, who died on or about September 14, 2021:

You are hereby notified that on September 11, 2023, the Last Will and Testament of Jacqueline E. Kohn deceased, bearing date of March 19, 2013, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Tom B. Kohn was appointed Executor of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated 9/11/23

__________________________

Tom B. Kohn, Executor of Estate

1817 Alpine Ave.

Cushing, IA 51018

_________________________

Jay P. Phipps, ICIS#: AT0008864

Attorney for Executor

Phipps Law Office, PLC

240 Main St.

Moville, IA 51039

Date of second publication:

September 28, 2023

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 21, 2023

and Thursday, September 28, 2023