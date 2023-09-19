Probate — Larry Hansen

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LARRY H. HANSEN, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR020354

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTORS, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Larry H. Hansen, Deceased, who died on or about July 14, 2023

You are hereby notified that on August 29, 2023, the Last Will and Testament of Larry H. Hansen, deceased, bearing date of February 9, 2016, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Lana Groepper and Rebecca Maselli have been appointed Executors of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated August 29, 2023

__________________________

Lana Groepper, Executor of Estate

515 Cleveland St.

Remsen, IA 51050

____________________________

Rebecca Maselli, Executor of Estate

613 SE 27th St.

Cape Coral, FL 33904

_________________________

Alyssa A Herbold, ICIS#: AT0011874

Attorney for Executors

Westergaard & Herbold, P.L.C.

515 Main St., PO Box 198

Mapleton, IA 51034

Date of second publication:

September 21, 2023

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 14, 2023

and Thursday, September 21, 2023