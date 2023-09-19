Probate — Randall R. Vaughn
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RANDALL R. VAUGHN, Deceased
CASE NO. ESPR057022
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Randall R. Vaughn, Deceased, who died on or about August 21, 2023:
You are hereby notified that on September 12, 2023, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.
Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated on September 13, 2023.
/s/ Julie Vaughn
Julie Vaughn, Administrator of the Estate
1816 Highway 31
Correctionville, IA 51016
Nicholas J. Drenth, ICIS#: AT0013754
Attorney for the Administrator
Rawlings, Ellwanger, Mohrhauser, Nelson & Roe, LLP
522 4th Street, Suite 300
Sioux City, IA 51101
Date of second publication
October 5, 2023
Probate Code Section 230
Published in The Record
Thursday, September 28, 2023
and Thursday, October 5, 2023