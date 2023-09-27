Pages 14 & 15 — Celebrating National 4-H Week By Editor | September 27, 2023 | 0 The Record and Woodbury County are celebrating National 4-H Week with photos and information about all our local clubs. See pages 14 & 15 of today’s Record, designed by Lisa Fouts. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Pages 3 & 9 — Sports and School News September 27, 2023 | No Comments » Page 7 — Anthon Invests in Infrastructure; Campbell Black Joins The Record September 27, 2023 | No Comments » Page One — Jeannie Krueger Retires from United Bank of Iowa; Pumpkin Patches & Homecoming September 27, 2023 | No Comments » What’s Cooking — Mike Benjamin’s Honey, Sloppy Joes September 27, 2023 | No Comments »