Wilma D. Reinking, 97 of Kingsley passed away Friday, September 29,2023 at Sunrise Manor in Sioux City, IA.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Salem Lutheran Church, rural Correctionville, IA with Pastor Jody Herbold officiating. Burial will be at Kingsley Cemetery, Kingsley, IA. Visitation will be Tuesday, 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley, IA.