David Ray Barngrover, Sr., 82, of Smithland, Iowa passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the Maple Heights Nursing Home of Mapleton, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life was held Friday, September 29, 2023, at the United Methodist Church of Smithland, Iowa. Pastor Karen Handke officiated. Committal services followed in the Little Sioux Township Cemetery of Smithland, Iowa. Military Rites were conducted by the Leslie F. Seaton Post #0666 of Smithland, Iowa.The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, Iowa was in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

David Ray Barngrover, Sr., was born on August 22, 1941, in rural Hornick, Iowa, to Glenn and Ruby (Bowman) Barngrover. He attended Luton School until 1949 when the family moved to rural Smithland, Iowa. In 1950, they moved into the town of Smithland. He attended Smithland School graduating in May of 1959.

In September of 1959, he joined the US Army and attended basic training at Ft. Riley Kansas, followed by a 16-week training course in mechanics. He was stationed in Germany where he was a mechanic for 30 months. David enjoyed living in Germany. In June of 1963, he married Linda Iverson of Hornick. To this union three children were born: David, Jr., Elizabeth Ann, and Martin Lee. The couple later separated.

In 1963, David started working at Mac’s Chevrolet on the wash rack for $35 a week. In 1964, he worked in the Parts Department for $45 a week. By 1965, he was the service manager, where he remained for 11 years, earning $75 on up a week. He started Dave’s Auto in Smithland, which he ran for 9 years. He then became a rural mail carrier for the Smithland Post Office, a job he enjoyed immensely. He retired from the post office on June 30, 2009.

David was a member of the fire department for 20 years and Captain of the rescue squad for 5 years. He also belonged to American Legion Post #666 in Smithland.

David married the love of his life, Patricia Vaught, on July 25, 1987. They combined their two families with their five children: Shari, Dave Jr., Liz, Colin, and Martin. He loved his step-children as his own and was always glad to claim them. He and Pat had 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

After his retirement, David and Dennis Claus joined up to offer Christian Carpentry to those who may not otherwise have had the means. Dennis and David loved helping others. Patricia and David enjoyed camping for over ten years.

David was a plain and simple man who believed in God and hard work.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia, of Smithland, IA; his children: Shari (Marvin) Harrington, Dave Jr. (Kelli) Barngrover, Liz (Mike Lewis) Peterson, Colin (Pamela) Parsley, and Martin (Mary) Barngrover; 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers: Wes Barngrover, Russell McLarty, Lewis McLarty, Ernest Barngrover, Donald Barngrover, Edwin Barngrover, and Ronald Barngrover; and two sisters: Lois Bains and Lyla Shupe.