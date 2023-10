Georgia “Gus” E. Anstine, 87 of Kingsley, IA, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kingsley Specialty Care, Kingsley, IA.

A visitation will be held Sunday, October 8, 4:00 — 6:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. at Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley, IA.