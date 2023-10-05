Janice White

Janice F. White, 91 of Kingsley passed away, Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at Happy Siesta Health Care in Remsen, Iowa.

A memorial service was held September 30, 2023 at Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley, IA.

Janice was born to Lawrence and Marvel (Moritz) Christophersen November 16, 1931. She was welcomed home by her sister, Bonnie Lou.

Janice and Duane White were united in marriage May 28, 1949. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, watching and feeding birds, collecting ceramic raccoons, reading, playing cards and most of all her family.

Survivors include their children, Cindy (Larry) Bowman, Kingsley, IA, Rick (Janie) White, Sioux Rapids, IA Ken (Donni) White, LeMars, IA, Tim (Denise) White, Kingsley, IA and Rob (Amy) White, Dakota Dunes, SD. She was blessed with 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 1 great -great grandson. She loved the large family gatherings at Thanksgiving and on Christmas Eve which were held in her home for 70 years up until recently.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence (Christy) and Marvel Christophersen, husband, Duane, sister, Bonnie (Bob) Mathers and granddaughter, Missy (White) Sargasson.