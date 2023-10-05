Mary Catherine Pribyl passed away on September 26, 2023 at Heritage Crossings Nursing Home in Geneva, Nebraska at the age of 85 years, 8 months, and 9 days

Mary was born to Cyril & Margaret (Leif) Becker on January 17, 1938 at the farm near rural Exeter, Nebraska. She was one of 8 children in the family. Mary was the oldest of 8 children. She learned a strong work ethic at an early age helping with her siblings, milking cows, and with the large family garden. She attended St. Stephen Catholic School and graduated from Exeter High School with the class of 1955.

Mary attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the summer of 1955 and obtained a teaching certificate. Mary (at age 17) began teaching school that fall at District 35 Country School near Cordova, Nebrasaka. She continued her teaching career until 1974 when she retired from Milligan Public School. She also continued her college education with night classes and summer school until she obtained her BS degree from UNL in August of 1974.

Mary was united in marriage to Roger Pribyl from Milligan, Nebraska, on November 21, 1959. The couple farmed and lived east of Milligan until December of 1979 when they moved to their current residence west of town. To their marriage were born 6 children: Carol, Tom, Tim, Todd, Connie, and Jason.

Mary was an active member of the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Milligan, Nebraska where she taught religious education and was active in the Alter Society. She was a 4-H Club leader for many years, and was a founding member of the Town and Country Extension Club. Roger and Mary were active in the Milligan Community Club.

Mary enjoyed serving as the manager of the Sunshine Villa for many years. Roger and Mary enjoyed driving their antique vehicles in many area parades. They also enjoyed traveling in their retirement with trips to Hawaii, Washington D.C., and many National Parks being their favorites. Mary enjoyed gardening and canning her produce, cooking and baking, and especially enjoyed family meals and gatherings. Mary was an avid fan of her children and grandchildren’s events, and was once awarded the Exeter-Milligan Fan of the Year.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Cyril and Margaret Becker; in-laws Edward and Irma Pribyl; brothers Tom and Cyril Jr. Becker; and sister and brother-in-law, Cynthia and Bill Schwisow.

Mary is survived by husband Roger; sons Tom (Marilyn), Tim (MaryKay), Todd (Jodi), and Jason (Blair) Pribyl all of Milligan, Nebraska; daughters Carol (Eric) Nelson of Moville, Iowa and Connie (Jason) Chandler of Anselmo, Nebraska; 22 grandchildren including Mark (Melissa) Nelson, Matt (Erin) Nelson, John (Brooke) Nelson, Paul and Sarah Nelson, Frank (Staci) Pribyl, Elizabeth (Aaron) Kavan, Crystal (Andy) Behne, Emily (Wade) Thornburg, Heather (Sean) Urzendowski, Jennifer (Wade Reigle) Pribyl, Amber (Dusty) Axline, Spencer Pribyl, Greg (Jen) Pribyl, Garrett (Brooke) Pribyl, Dusty, Tyler, and Jaide Chandler, Peyton, Taylor, Clayton, and Kate Pribyl; 26 Great-grandchildern including Roy, Charlie, Jeanie, Margaret, Charlotte, Clara, and Marvin Nelson, Anna, Claire, & Harrison Pribyl, Bridget, Theo, & Eloise Kavan, Henry,Hazel, Gemma, & Willla Behne, Zella, Greta, and Baxter Thornburg, McKenna Urzendowski, Skylar, Tux, Rylee, Kaelyn, and Lexi Pribyl, and 2 on the way; siblings Pat (Joe) Koca, Virginia (Bill) Bode, Jim (Kaye) Becker, Cecilia (Jim) Fresco, Mark (Meg) Becker, Greg Becker; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Joyce (Roger) Odvody, Jeani (Ron) Wegner, Kim (Jim) Steider; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary was held on Friday, September 29, 2023 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Milligan, Nebraska. Father Brendan Kelly presided over the Mass. Shirley Milton accompanied Karen Filipi & Karla Kassik in the singing of “Here I Am Lord,” “You Are Mine,” “One Bread, One Body,” and “On Eagle’s Wings.” Pallbearers included Mark Nelson, Frank Pribyl, Spencer Pribyl, Gregory Pribyl, Dusty Chandler, and Peyton Pribyl. Honorary Pallbearers included all of Mary’s grandchildren & great grandchildren. A Graveside Service was held in the Bohemian National Cemetery following the Mass.

Farmer & Son Funeral Home was in care of the arrangements and online condolences can be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com

Memorials are suggested to the Milligan Auditorium Air Conditioning Project.