What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Apple Crisp & Trout in Norway By Editor | October 17, 2023 | 0 The Record’s Pam Clark recently took cooking classes in Norway where from Chef Longa. They made apple dessert, trout and more. See those recipes, plus read about WC coach Bruce Schmidt’s recent honor, on page 2. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Page 7 — Eastwood, Woodbury Central Reunions October 17, 2023 | No Comments » Page One — Fall Fest; Breast Cancer Awareness; New Lawton Sign October 17, 2023 | No Comments »