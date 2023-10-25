Bonnie Countryman

Bonnie T. Countryman, 77 of Moville passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2023 after a lengthy cancer battle.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Meyer Brothers Morniångside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Bonnie was born the daughter of Merle and Mildred (Waterhouse) Mauer on October 14, 1946 in Sioux City, Iowa. She went to grade school in Dakota City and then graduated from South Sioux City High School. Bonnie married Leonard Gerritson on May 1, 1965. To this union three children were born. She later married James Countryman on December 21, 1999. They enjoyed 23 years together.

Bonnie worked for J.C. Penny for 26 years until her retirement and then helped Jim out on the farm.

Bonnie was always on the go, doing something. She liked being outside gardening and camping. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and attend all of their activities. In her younger years, she was a T ball coach. She was very close to her sisters and often traveled to spend time with them.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Pink Ladies of Siouxland Cancer Survivor Organization, 306 3rd Street, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054. Bonnie was an active member of this organization and supporting those fighting cancer was very important to her.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Jim Countryman; children, Todd Gerritson, Teresa (Terry) Ivener, and Trent (Amy) Gerritson; step children, Wendy (Brett) Miller, Becky (Brad) Bates, and A.J. Countryman; grandchildren, Triston, Skyler, Carter, Morgan, Taylor, Austin, Caleb, Ava, Trissa, Erica, Tori, Sammy, Corgan, Lexie, and Arielle; and great grandchildren, Bo, Dax, and Kaylee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Richard, Rose, and Mary; and step siblings, Henry, Elfrieda, Ed, Don, Elanie, and Paul.