Doris Denton

Doris Gordon Whyte Denton, 98, of Sweetwater TX (formerly of Correction-ville, IA) died on June 14, 2023 at Hendrick Hospice Care, Abilene, TX.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Cushing Cemetery.

Doris was born on May 5, 1925 in Woodbury County, Iowa, to Earl and Frieda (Hinkhouse) Gordon. She graduated from Correctionville Public High School in 1942. She then graduated from Wayne State Teachers College with a degree in Normal Training and an Iowa

State Teacher’s Certificate. At age 60, she received her LVN degree at TSTI in Sweetwater, TX and worked as a LVN in several nursing homes. She was a housewife, country school teacher and LVN.

She married Melvin Ross Whyte on October 5, 1941 in Dakota City, Nebraska. He preceded her in death on March 3, 1991. She then married again to Harry Denton on June 13, 1994 in Sweetwater, TX. He preceded her in death on December 17, 2000. She was honored to be a member of Faith Lutheran Church for over 40 years.

She is survived by three children: Barbara A Maaske of Sweetwater, TX, Cynthia F. Jones (Sonny) of Abilene, TX and Michael R. Whyte (Shirley) of Lake Cochiti, New Mexico. Also survived by seven grandchildren: Jeannine Brent, Shawn Conrad, Jodi Isbell, Lori Owen, Robin Raley, Mika Valentin and Ross Jones. Also survived by fifteen great-grandchildren: Melanie, Kassi, Megan, Kristin, Taylor, Miles, Spencer, Brooke, Conner, Faith, Brett, Cody, Mikey, Emma and Zoey. Also survived by ten great-great grandchildren: Kasen, Christina, John, Aiden, Londyn, Tristan, Donna, Devin, Declan and Clara. Also survived by two sister-in-laws: Mrs. Lucile Grell and Mrs. Nancy Gordon and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, and one grandson, Ross Jones. Also all of her siblings: Robert Gordon, Jo Ann Lukken, Jeanne Gelston and Loren Gordon.