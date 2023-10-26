Pages 8, 9 & 10 — School Board Candidates By Editor | October 26, 2023 | 0 Read questionnaire responses from school board candidates at Lawton-Bronson, Woodbury Central, Kingsley-Pierson, River Valley and MVAOCOU in this week’s Record. In next week’s Record, we will present responses from Mayor and City Council candidates. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Page 7 — WC Science Class Teaches Robotics; K-P 7th Graders See Birds of Prey October 26, 2023 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Cooking Lamb in Norway October 26, 2023 | No Comments » Pages 15 & 16 — K-P/RV Falls, WC Rolls in Playoff Opener October 26, 2023 | No Comments »