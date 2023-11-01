Ray Wendel

Ray R. Wendel, 82, of Granger, IA passed away peacefully with family by his side, Thursday, October 19, 2023 at MercyOne Hospital in Des Moines, IA.

Funeral Services were held Friday, October 27, 2023 at Lutheran Church of Hope in Grimes. Interment followed the service at Woodward Cemetery in Woodward, IA. Online condolences may be sent to www.caldwellparrish.com

Ray was born in Union County, SD to Emil and Ida Wendel. He graduated from Moville High School, later earning his Bachelor’s Degree from Yankton College and Masters Degree from Truman State University.

Ray and Carol have made the Woodward-Granger Comm-unity their home for the last 57 years, where he was a teacher, coach and athletic director. Ray was always full of stories that would put a smile on his face of the athletes he was able to impact.

You could always find Ray gardening, enjoying nature, fishing, traveling, watching ISU Athletics and spending time with his family. He will be truly missed.

Ray is survived by his wife of 58 years Carol Wendel, his daughter Anne Winter (A Jay), his two grandsons, Austin Winter (Rachel) and Alex Winter, two sisters, Dolores Benedix and Joann Leach (Joe), his myriad of nieces and nephews and extended family. Ray was preceded in death by his parents Emil and Ida Wendel, son Todd, two brothers, Jim and Emil, and one sister, Katherine Henshaw.