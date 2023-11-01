Gayle Lees

Gayle J. Lees, 74, of Kingsley, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 26, 2023 at her home.

Gayle was born October 8, 1949, in Kingsley, IA, the daughter of William E. and Ruth (Black) Kniseley. Gayle grew up in Kingsley, graduating from high school in 1967.

Following high school, she became a hairstylist, ultimately owning and operating “Gayle’s Hairstyling” in Kingsley for many years. Following retirement, Gayle continued to work as an assistant librarian at Kingsley-Pierson School until 2021.

Gayle was famous for her garden and her flowers, which she spent countless hours nurturing and sharing with friends and family.

Gayle is survived by her daughter, Krista Lees, Kingsley, IA, sons, Jason (Kaitlyn) Lees, Sioux City, IA and Alex (Lauren Alt) Lees of Omaha, NE and a grandson, Thomas Lees, Sioux Falls, SD; 3 sisters, Jo (Nick) Archer, Sergeant Bluff, IA, Marsha (Ronnie) Bohle, Pierson, IA, Mary Kniseley, Sioux City, IA, and by many nieces and nephews.

Gayle was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley on Saturday, November 4th from 2-6 p.m. with family present during that time.