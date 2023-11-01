 Skip to content

Pages 4 & 7 — Woodbury Central Career Fair

| |

Woodbury Central hosted a career fair for juniors and seniors at WC, Kingsley-Pierson, Lawton-Bronson and River Valley.  Brian Johnson (page 4) and Campbell Black (page 7) both wrote about the event in this week’s Record.

 

 

 

 

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment