Pages 4 & 7 — Woodbury Central Career Fair By Editor | November 1, 2023 | 0 Woodbury Central hosted a career fair for juniors and seniors at WC, Kingsley-Pierson, Lawton-Bronson and River Valley. Brian Johnson (page 4) and Campbell Black (page 7) both wrote about the event in this week’s Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Pages 8, 9 & 10 — Meet the Mayor & City Council Candidates November 1, 2023 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Chicken Tarragon, Muffins with Mom at L-B November 1, 2023 | No Comments » Page 15 — Woodbury Central & Lawton-Bronson Band November 1, 2023 | No Comments » Pages 12 & 13 — School News November 1, 2023 | No Comments »