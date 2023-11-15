Page 10 — School News from Kingsley-Pierson & River Valley By Editor | November 15, 2023 | 0 Photos from NHS inductions at both Kingsley-Pierson and River Valley, along with other news from those two schools, can be found on page 10 of this week’s Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts What’s Cooking on Page 9 — Pumpkin Caramel Cheesecake November 15, 2023 | No Comments » Page One — Election Results, Woodbury Central Football November 15, 2023 | No Comments » Page 15 — Woodbury Central & Lawton-Bronson Band November 1, 2023 | No Comments » Pages 12 & 13 — School News November 1, 2023 | No Comments »