Page 2 — Veterans Day By Editor | November 16, 2023 | 0 Lori Berning writes about a tour of the 185th Air Refueling Wing organized by Dan Brant, and Veterans Day programs by both Lawton-Bronson and River Valley also honored our troops. Full stories with photos on page 2. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Pages 1 & 7 — Dillon Johnson Re-enacts Old-Timers’ Way November 16, 2023 | No Comments » Page 10 — School News from Kingsley-Pierson & River Valley November 15, 2023 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 9 — Pumpkin Caramel Cheesecake November 15, 2023 | No Comments » Page One — Election Results, Woodbury Central Football November 15, 2023 | No Comments »