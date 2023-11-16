This Week’s Obituaries

Jharleth “Ginger” Sitzmann

Gene V. Belknap, 88 of Moville, passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at a Sioux City hospital.

Memorial services will be held 11 am Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the Moville United Methodist Church with Rev. Sheryl Ashley officiating. Visitation begins at 10:30 am. Interment will be at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Gene Virgil Belknap was born on August 27, 1935, in Anthon, Iowa the son of Virgil and Marie (Zeska) Belknap. He graduated from the Holly Springs High School in 1955. On March 17, 1957, Gene was united in marriage to Donna Mae Hesse.

Gene served 35 years with the Iowa Army National Guard and worked as a bridge foreman with the Iowa Department of Transportation for 35 years. Gene served as Mayor of Moville for 24 years during the 1970’s through early 1990’s.

Gene enjoyed tending his garden, going on fishing trips and playing golf at the Meadows Country Club in Moville. He especially enjoyed hunting with his good friends Dave Amick, Eugene Jansen and grandsons Justin and Dannie.

Gene was a member of the Moville United Methodist Church and the Hornick American Legion.

Gene is survived by his daughter Tammy (Robin) Kreisel, grandchildren, Jonathan Kreisel, Justin (Kristina) Kreisel, Dannie (Emma) Caskey, Brittany Kreisel, Karena (Dannon) VanderSchaff and 13 great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law, Shirley Hesse.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Donna Mae, an infant daughter Donna Jean, daughter, Terry Caskey, a brother Raymond Belknap, three sisters, Ilene, Shirley and Betty.

Walter M. Sulsberger, age 44, of Hornick, Iowa, passed away on Monday, October 30, 2023, in Hornick, Iowa.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at the United Methodist Church of Hornick, Iowa. Pastor Catie M. Newman will officiate. Committal Services will follow in the Westfork Township Cemetery of Climbing Hill, Iowa.

The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, Iowa is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences maybe made at armstrongfuneral.com

Walter M. Sulsberger, was welcomed into the world on October 7, 1979, by his parents Todd and Deborah “Deb” (Fox) Sulsberger. He grew up on the family farm north of Hornick, Iowa and received his education in the Westwood Community School District.

From a young age, Walter was very interested in how machinery and things worked. He enjoyed reading tech manuals and fixing whatever needed to be fixed (and sometimes fixing things that did not need to be fixed). Walter attended the sale barn regularly with his father Todd, which created his appreciation for trucking. Shortly after, Walter began his career hauling livestock and grain.

On July 8, 2006, Walter married Kimberly Van Owen in the Hornick United Methodist Church, lovingly embracing both Kim and her son Zach as part of the family. Later, the couple welcomed two more children, a son, Tyler, and a daughter, Alexis.

Walter enjoyed spending time with his children. He could be found assisting with 4-H livestock projects and teaching a wide variety of lessons from welding to how to deer hunt. As an avid sportsman, Walter enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and animals. In most recent years, Walter had taken an interest in preparing fine cuisine. With his newly developed love of cooking, Walter relished sharing his home cooked meals with his family. Walter was also known for his quiet disposition, quick wit, and good sense of humor. He could be found making something out of nothing, tinkering on machinery, and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Survivors include his wife Kim Sulsberger of Hornick, Iowa; children Zach Allen, Tyler and Alexis Sulsberger; mother Deb Sulsberger of Hornick, IA; sister Amy (Charles) Sulsberger-Sattler of Hornick, IA; parents-in-law Charlene (Scott) Richardson of Whiting, IA; sisters-in-law Kristine (Mitch) Fairchild of Frisco, TX; Kyla Collison of Onawa, IA and Kara (Brad) Purgett of Bellevue, NE; nephews Blake, Owen, Bailey, Casey, Avin, Liam, and Thomas; nieces Elizabeth, Reese, Makayla, Brooklyn, and AmberLynn; aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and friends.

Walter was preceded in death by his father Todd Sulsberger; father-in-law Richard Van Owen; grandparents Marvin and Alice Sulsberger, James Fox, and Lucille Fox.

Todd C. Sulsberger, age 72, of Hornick, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023, in Hornick, Iowa.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 13, 2023, at the United Methodist Church of Hornick, Iowa. Pastor Catie M. Newman will officiate. Inurnment services will follow in the Westfork Township Cemetery of Climbing Hill, Iowa.

A Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 12, 2023, at United Methodist Church of Hornick, Iowa

The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, Iowa is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences maybe made at armstrongfuneral.com

Todd C. Sulsberger, the oldest son of Marvin and Alice (Faverty) Sulsberger, was born on October 25, 1951. He was raised on the family farm north of Hornick, Iowa and graduated from Westwood High School with the class of 1969.

After graduation, Todd furthered his education in animal science at Western Iowa Tech Community College before enlisting into the United States Air Guard. The summer after completing tech school in Colorado, Todd returned home to the family farm in Hornick and met the love of his life Deborah Fox. On October 21, 1972, the couple were united in marriage at the United Methodist Church of Hornick, Iowa. They settled on the family farm and welcomed their two children Amy and Walter.

A true steward of the land, Todd had a passion for farming, especially cattle. He was dedicated to his profession and through hard work, grew his livestock business to what it is today. Leading by example, Todd passed his passion for farming, livestock, and exemplary work ethic down to his future generation.

Todd was a lifelong resident of the Hornick and the United Methodist Church of Hornick. He was a member of the Woodbury County Cattlemen’s Association and enjoyed regular Saturday morning breakfast with his fellow cattle feeders.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Deborah “Deb” Sulsberger of Hornick, IA; daughter Amy (Charles) Sulsberger-Sattler; daughter-in-law Kim Sulsberger of Hornick, IA; grandchildren: Bailey, Casey, Elizabeth, Thomas, Amberlyn, Zach, Tyler, and Alexis; brothers-in-law Mike (Kathy) Fox of Piedmont, SD and Manuel Balingit Ocala, FL; sisters-in-law Colleen Sulsberger of Mapleton, IA and Evelyn Holmes of Huron, SD; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Todd is preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Alice Sulsberger; and brother Dr. Steve “Doc” Sulsberger. Todd’s son, Walter Sulsberger passed away shortly after him on October 30, 2023.