Pages 15 — Izzy Deeds Competes in Football & Wrestling By Editor | December 5, 2023 | 0 River Valley senior Izzy Deeds competes in both football and wrestling. Read Judy Hayworth’s story, along with the sports calendar and more, on page 15. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts What’s Cooking on Page 9 — Raspberry Almond Tart December 8, 2023 | No Comments » Page 2 — 1936 Fire Truck Restored by Ron Eyres December 8, 2023 | No Comments » Page 16 — Lawton-Bronson Wrestlers Win Treynor Tournament December 8, 2023 | No Comments » Pages One — Santa Days, Dennis Reyman Award, Ross Baldwin on Market to Market December 8, 2023 | No Comments »