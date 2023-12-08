Page 16 — Lawton-Bronson Wrestlers Win Treynor Tournament

 Skip to content

Lawton-Bronson’s wrestlers broke a 12-year dry spell by winning a tournament in Treynor last Saturday.  See that and other sports news, including basketball & wrestling recaps, on pages 2 & 16. (Photos by Roy Tucker and Allen Hamil)

