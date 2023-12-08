Page 16 — Lawton-Bronson Wrestlers Win Treynor Tournament By Editor | December 8, 2023 | 0 Lawton-Bronson’s wrestlers broke a 12-year dry spell by winning a tournament in Treynor last Saturday. See that and other sports news, including basketball & wrestling recaps, on pages 2 & 16. (Photos by Roy Tucker and Allen Hamil) Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts What’s Cooking on Page 9 — Raspberry Almond Tart December 8, 2023 | No Comments » Page 2 — 1936 Fire Truck Restored by Ron Eyres December 8, 2023 | No Comments » Pages One — Santa Days, Dennis Reyman Award, Ross Baldwin on Market to Market December 8, 2023 | No Comments » Pages 15 — Izzy Deeds Competes in Football & Wrestling December 5, 2023 | No Comments »