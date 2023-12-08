This Week’s Obituaries

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bruce Norman Lundt, 74, of Cushing, who left us on Nov. 28, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Holstein. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein. A visitation with family present will be held prior to the service at the funeral home from 4-5:30 p.m. Military rites will be conducted by F. Roger Baumann Post #624.

Charles Floyd Widman (Chuck), 72, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on a farm in rural Bronson Friday, November 24, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Brad Pelzel celebrating. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, November 28, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 P.M. at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be at Westfork Township Cemetery (Climbing Hill Cemetery). Those wishing to join the Mass virtually may do so by following this link, https://youtube.com/live/V-kEqdUxwzA?feature=share

Chuck was born July 10, 1951 to William Ernest Widman (Ernest) and Alice June (June Heaton) Widman. He was the fifth of eight children and was raised on a farm in rural Bronson. He grew up learning how to be a bottom farmer in the Missouri River gumbo. For those who have farmed in the area, they understand knowing how to farm that ground is an art. He attended Bronson Community School and graduated from Lawton-Bronson Community School in 1969.

He met the love of his life, Charlene Marie Schieuer, at the Woodbury County Fair dance in the summer of 1968. He always said it was love at first sight. They were married at Immaculate Conception Church in Moville, Iowa on August 19, 1972 and started their life on a farm in rural Bronson where they have lived their entire married life. Chuck and Charlene were blessed with two daughters, Courtney Brooke and Kimberly Dawn. They grew up learning the value of hard work, the joy of family time, and most importantly faith in God. Chuck’s kids and grandkids were his pride and joy. He loved traveling, going to the movies, musicals, sitting by the pool, talking, attending his grandkids events, and eating good food with friends and family. He was the master of power naps and could fall asleep anywhere. We have always believed that skill made him the perfect farmer.

Following high school Chuck attended the University of South Dakota and finished his education at Morningside College majoring in Economics with a minor in Political Science. His education would help him throughout his career as a farmer. The 1980s farm crisis almost ended his farming career, but through hard work and determination he was able to continue his family tradition of farming.

Chuck enjoyed serving his community through his work on various board of directors. He recently retired from the Woodbury County Rural Electric Cooperative this summer following 39 years of service. He was currently serving on the Ditch District Board. In prior years, he has also served Western Iowa Cooperative, Western Iowa Telephone, and Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative. He was a member of the Fr. O’Reilly Knights of Columbus #8232 in Moville, Iowa.

His work ethic, kindness, generosity, faith, and family values will live on through his wife; Charlene Widman, daughters; Courtney (Matt) Washburn, Kimberly (Kelly) Brouwer. grandchildren; Caden Washburn, Kale Brouwer, Paige Washburn, Sydney Brouwer, Owen Brouwer, Madilyn Washburn. sisters; Martha Kroeger, Karen (John) Peterson, Bev (Mort) Zenor, Susan (Gary) Wiens. sister/brother-In-laws; Elizabeth Widman, Jan Widman, Sharri (Mike) Fitzpatrick, Leah (Rog) Klingensmith, Steve Fitzpatrick, Chris (Tina) Schieuer, Denise Reimer, Kevin (Heidi) Schieuer, Jodi (Chris) Countryman. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who have become family.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Ernest and June Widman, father/mother-in-law; Kenny and Loretta Schieuer, brothers; Bill (Barb) Widman, David Widman, Randy Widman, sister/brother-in-law; Linda Fitzpatrick, Greg Reimer, Floyd Kroeger. Grandparents; Floyd (Susie) Heaton, William (Nellie) Widman.

He often reminded us that the true miracle in life is the gift of growing old.

Willard “Bill” P. Miers, 86, of Kingsley, IA, passed away at home on November 28, 2023, following a 65-year battle with multiple sclerosis. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Bill was born on March 20, 1937, in Big Cabin, OK to Owen and Ruth (White) Miers. At age 17 he joined the National Guard at Vanita, OK. He then joined the United States Air Force just after turning 18. He spent 21 years in service at many duty locations including Cheyenne Mountain at NORAD headquarters, and two remote tours in Alaska on the Aleutian Chain, and Japan. While in the Air Force, Bill worked with RADAR systems. Bill married Ann E. Perrin on April 18, 1959. Together they had three children: Paula Jean, Laurence Everett, and Raymond Allen. He lost Ann to cancer after 45 years of marriage. Bill then married Beverly Larson on December 19, 2007. They made their home in Kingsley, IA. Bill gained four stepchildren: Kimberly Helmick, Karen Gearke, Jeffrey Ruby, and Jeremy Ruby. Bill loved hunting, fishing, camping, playing games and being with family and friends. He loved the Lord and his church family.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Beverly Miers; all of his children and stepchildren; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and special friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters.