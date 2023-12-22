Online Exclusive: River Valley Students Share What Christmas Means to Them

“What Christmas Means to Me” By: Casen Lundt

Christmas is important to me because I get to spend time with family, or get to give gifts. On Christmas I get to spend time with my family, whether that’s grandma, aunt, cousin, uncle, dad, mom, or even siblings. I can’t spend time with them all at once, but I still get to spend time with them. Every Year I go to church with my grandma on Christmas Eve. I love to give gifts to people, it does not matter if it’s money, toys, an object, or the best gift ever love. As people get older they realize that Christmas is not about getting the presents, it’s about spending time with family. When you spend time with your family, appreciate that time. If you don’t spend time with family then you will probably regret it. So on Christmas be grateful to be with your family, and don’t just want to open all the presents at once.

What Christmas means to me. By Greyson Deeds

What Christmas means to me is my family and I spending time with each other.When me and my family are spending time together we eat some food and play games.I love when my family gets together it is supper fun. When my family would get together we would open gifts and play games. I also love when I get to play with my cousins. I love when I get to see my family. I could give my family a gift every day. I love spending time with my family. I could give my family.

What Christmas Means To Me

By: Nathan Romero

Christmas means to me that we get to see our family again that lives far away .We get to spend time together opening presents and playing games.We also get to do things that you have never done in the past because your uncle lives far away.But they came to spend time for christmas now you can do the thing you wanted to do. We also get to open presents together.We get to see the happiness on their face.Then we get to celebrate it.Then the next day they have to leave but you got new stuff to play with and you got to spend time with them.

What christmas means to me By:Tesla Wilson What Christmas means to me is a lot of things but the one thing I love to do with my mom,dad,and little brother Coulter, is to sled. Mom and dad pull us behind the four-wheeler and we hitch up the sleds and go for a ride. Then dad goes so fast that we get snow in our faces. Our dogs Bacster and Hank either ride on the four-wheeler or chase us. Hank chases us,he is a blue heeler. So he bites my arm somtimes. After we go down the hill which is really scary because we could just hit the tires and get hurt. But luckily we didn’t get hurt. Then we put the sleds away and go inside. Then we have hot chocolate. Which is so good! Then we also warm up and let our cat Bert inside. Then we watched a Christmas movie. This is what Christmas means to me.

What Christmas means to me! by:Preslie This is what Christmas means to me.Christmas means to spend time with family,go on road trips,and to be happy.Christmas is important to me because it’s also jesus’s birthday.So make sure to say happy birthday.Christmas is also about having fun and going to our grandma’s and grandpa’s. More reasons Christmas is important is because you have to be thankful for what you get.Santa tries his best but he’s only one person that travels around the world.So just be thankful for what Santa gives you.Don’t be mad if you don’t get what you want.Be happy for what everyone gives you.

What Christmas means to me By: Bailee Baldwin What Christmas means to me is gathering with my relatives. Gathering with my relatives is special because four of my family members live far away from me so I don’t see them much. We don’t just have to give gifts to make it special, it’s about having fun and making memories with each other. When we get together we don’t just sit on our phones we actually talk and get to know what’s going on in life.

What Christmas Means To Me By Gracelynn Edwards

When I think of Christmas I don’t think just about presents that I get. I think of spending time with my family who live far away or close. Some people may think that it is just about presents even though it isn’t. You can still get presents on Christmas but it’s not just about that. Christmas is also about giving, not receiving in my opinion. One way you can celebrate Christmas is going to Church. Most people go to church on Christmas or Christmas Eve because that is the day Jesus died. So this Christmas spend time with your family or go to church with your family on Christmas or Christmas Eve. What Christmas means to me By Austin Todd I think Christmas is about spending time with family and friends.I think Christmas means to help family and friends.I think it means to play board games with family and friends.I think Christmas means to have fun with anyone. I think Christmas means to eat a big meal with your family.I think it means to play any game with friends. I think Christmas means to play games with family.I think it means to be happy and show gratitude.

What Christmas means to me. By Remington Newnum what Christmas means to me is the thought of the gift and the family gathered around the Christmas tree. Hanging out with family and friends.the gift may be great but Family is the best gift we ever have so enjoy it. That is what Christmas means to me.

What Christmas Means To Me

Christmas to me means to give or get something, for or from others. To me it also means to spend time with people you love the most. Everyone thinks of Christmas in their own way. Everybody has their own religion so they might think of Christmas differently. I am a Christian so for me it’s about the birth of Jesus. Don’t you like to wake up on a Christmas morning and go to the tree and see what gifts you got? I know I heard a saying that if you’re bad you get coal and if you’re good you get a treat. Now, if you want a treat I bet you should be good. Have a merry holiday with love and laughter.

-Izabella Regennitter

What christmas means to me ByQuora What Christmas means to me is that I can open presents and celebrate with my friends and Family Mostly Family. And I love the food we eat every year and sometimes we even do art projects and we eat ice cream and cake and what we.Get in our stockings is wild we get candy and toys and clothes and games sometimes. And I love that we can see are family it is just so nice and fun and our dad lets us stay in our pajamas almost.All day and we can just have fun all day long so then we just sit and chill the rest of the day and our dad lets us stay awake as long as we want so we can have fun all day long and so we both bother our dad