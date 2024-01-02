MVAOCOU School Board Agenda — January 8, 2023
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Date: Monday, January 8, 2024
Time: 7:00 PM
Place: MVAOCOU High School Library, Mapleton
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
II. Communications
A. Public Forum
1.) Peg from Mapleton Library
B. Correspondence
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes ………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. Attachment #1
C. Financial Reports ……………………………………………………………………………………………… Attachment #2
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills …………………………………………………………………………… Attachment #3
E. Activity Account………………………………………………………………………………………………. Attachment #4
F. School Meal Program ……………………………………………………………………………………….. Attachment #5
IV. Action Items
A. Employee/Resignations/Hirings/ContractModifications…………………………………Enclosure A1
B. Wellness Policy Updates…………………………………………………………………Enclosure A2
V. Discussion Items
A. Preparation of School Calendar 2024-2025
VI. Reports
A. Administrator Reports ………………………………………………………………………………………… Enclosure D1
VII. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Set Summer Driver Education registration fees for summer 2024
VIII. Announcements
A. Next Meeting – Monday, February 12, 2024, 7:00 PM – Anthon
IX. Adjourn
The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.
Notice: Attachments contain information for-the-record to be included with the Board Meeting minutes.
Enclosures include background material for consideration by Board Members prior to and during the meeting.