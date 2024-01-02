MVAOCOU School Board Agenda — January 8, 2023

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY

SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: MVAOCOU High School Library, Mapleton

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

1.) Peg from Mapleton Library

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes ………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. Attachment #1

C. Financial Reports ……………………………………………………………………………………………… Attachment #2

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills …………………………………………………………………………… Attachment #3

E. Activity Account………………………………………………………………………………………………. Attachment #4

F. School Meal Program ……………………………………………………………………………………….. Attachment #5

IV. Action Items

A. Employee/Resignations/Hirings/ContractModifications…………………………………Enclosure A1

B. Wellness Policy Updates…………………………………………………………………Enclosure A2

V. Discussion Items

A. Preparation of School Calendar 2024-2025

VI. Reports

A. Administrator Reports ………………………………………………………………………………………… Enclosure D1

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Set Summer Driver Education registration fees for summer 2024

VIII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, February 12, 2024, 7:00 PM – Anthon

IX. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

Notice: Attachments contain information for-the-record to be included with the Board Meeting minutes.

Enclosures include background material for consideration by Board Members prior to and during the meeting.