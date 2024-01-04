This Week’s Obituaries

Lawrence Randall Zahnley, 63, of Correction-ville, passed away December 17, 2023.

Visitation is Friday, January 5, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home (4245 U.S. Hwy. 20, Correctionville, IA 51016). Funeral service is Saturday January 6, 2024 at 10:30 AM.

“Randy” was born April 8, 1960 in Iowa City, IA to Kermit and Rachel “Berneice” (Downing) Zahnley. Randy lived most of his life in Correctionville, IA. He was a graduate of Eastwood High School – Class of 1979.

After Randy graduated high school, he earned his carpentry degree from Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville, IA. Randy continued his education at Western Iowa Tech in Storm Lake, IA, where he earned his degree in electrical engineering. From there, Randy worked as an Assistant Manager for Siouxland Galvanizing for 30 years.

Once he retired from Siouxland Galvanizing, he continued to farm for seven years for many friends and family.

Randy was united in marriage to Neoma Rose Halligan on October 15, 1983, at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville. They were blessed with one daughter, Sara Rose.

Randy was a member of the Northwest Iowa Tractor Pullers (NITP) for 23 years, when he was in hot pursuit on the mini-rod with Moody Rudy and Homegrown. After the NITP, he continued with the Iowa Central Antique Pullers (ICAP) for five years. Randy also loved hunting, fishing, golfing, spending time with family, and having a cold beer with anyone.

Randy is survived by their daughter, Sara Zahnley (fiancé Nicholas Wulf); two granddaughters, Dalyn and Naviah of Correctionville, IA. He is also survived by siblings, Wayne Zahnley of Correctionville, IA, Gene Zahnley of Correctionville, IA, Danny C. (Angie) Halligan of Brandon, IA, Rhonda Halligan of Sidney, NE, Vivian (Mike) Frerichs of Albion, NE, David (Becky) Halligan of Potter, NE, Doug (Cathy) Halligan of Ogallala, NE and many beloved family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Neoma Zahnley; parents Kermit Zahnley and Rachel “Berneice” Kroll; Danny and Toshiko (Sasaki) Halligan; a niece; a great-niece and many beloved family and friends.

Alice Paulsen, 98, of Sioux City, Iowa, formerly of Cushing, Iowa, passed away on Monday, December 18, 2023, at the Holy Spirit Retirement Home of Sioux City, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 29, 2023, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Anthon, Iowa. Father Randy Schon officiated. Committal Services followed in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery of Anthon, Iowa.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Alice (Welte) Paulsen was born on April 8, 1925, in Danbury, Iowa. She was the daughter of Daniel and Josephine (Collins) Welte. At the age of 98, Alice was welcomed into her Lord and Saviors arms on Monday, December 18, 2023, at the Holy Spirit Retirement Home of Sioux City, Iowa.

Growing up in the Danbury, Iowa, area, Alice received her education and graduated from St. Patrick’s Academy with the class of 1942. She went on to further her education at Western Union, Morningside College, and the University of Colorado, Boulder, to begin teaching elementary school. Alice taught in Schaller, Iowa and Cushing, Iowa, where she met the love of her life Norman Paulsen. The couple were united in marriage on September 27, 1949. Norman passed away in February of 1997.

Norman and Alice loved to go ballroom dancing and she looked forward to having her hair done to go dancing later that night. They enjoyed those nights along with other neighborhood couples. Norman and Alice were blessed with four children that kept them on the go throughout their school years. They never missed a sports or music activity throughout their high school and college years.

Alice was very proud of her four children but was also humble, loved to socialize, and be happy. She taught school for many years and was proud to have been a school mom to so many children who adored her sense of style.

Alice was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Anthon and a devoted Catholic.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Sue Fey of Sioux City, IA, Robert “Bob” (Roxann) Paulsen of Flat Rock, NC, Mary (Terry) Tuttle of Cherokee, IA, and Mark (Lynn) Paulsen of Dakota Dunes, SD; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Dennis Paulsen of Moreno Valley, CA; sister-in-law Jan Welte of Bloomington, MN; along with extended family and friends.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents Dan and Josephine Welte; husband Norman Paulsen; siblings: Miriam (Elmer) Cooper, Mary Geraldine (Arnold) Steckelberg, Earl (Betty) Welte, Maurice (Gloria) Welte, and Larry Welte; son-in-law Bruce Fey; parents-in-law Walter and Della Paulsen; in-laws: Harlan (Alice) Paulsen, Connie (Frank) Hoppe, Adrienne Paulsen, and Glenda Paulsen; also, a sister Phyllis in infancy.

Betty E. Fitch, 97, of Correction-ville, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 22, 2023, at the Whispering Creek Senior Living Facility of Sioux City, Iowa, following a brief illness.

A Funeral Service was held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville, Iowa. Pastor Erik Sayonkon officiated. Committal services followed in the Correctionville Cemetery of Correctionville, Iowa.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com

Betty’s final wish: “Please, no flowers or contributions. Just hug my family”.

Betty Eileen (Schumacher) Fitch was born on March 7, 1926, at a farm home north of Danbury, Iowa, to Ted and Iona (Mahin) Schumacher as their second of seven children. Betty attended school in Washta, Rock Center County School in Midway, graduating in 1943 from Correctionville High School and married Stanley Fitch in South Sioux City, Nebraska, on October 23 of that same year. Stanley was on military leave while serving in the U.S. Navy.

Betty taught at country schools near Anthon and Holstein, Iowa, for three years and became a full-time homemaker after Stan’s discharge in November 1945 when they took up farming. They retired in 1989 and moved to town in 2000.

Betty loved life and lived it to the fullest. She enjoyed country music, dancing, playing cards and games, embroidery, and loved entertaining and being with people. She and Stanley enjoyed going to music festivals and hosting many barn dances on their farm.

The thing that Betty was most proud of and filled her heart to the fullest was spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She had the amazing ability to make each and everyone feel so special and loved. Betty will be deeply missed by each and every one that had the blessing of knowing her and being a part of her life.

Cherishing her memory include her son Randy (Beverly) Fitch of Hinton, IA; daughters Zoann Smith of Correctionville, IA and Lynn (Leonard) Lindquist of Dayton, OH; daughter-in-law Jeanette Fitch of Correctionville, IA; brother Gary (Ann) Schumacher of Correctionville, IA; brothers-in-law John Dorn of Bozeman, MT and Steve Jantz of Kingsley, IA; 9 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and 21 great-great grandchildren; in-laws, nieces, nephews, and extended family; plus those loyal and wonderful friends.

Predeceased by and anxiously waiting to greet Betty in Heaven are her parents Ted and Iona Schumacher; her loving husband of 66 years Stanley Fitch; infant daughter Sharon Ann Fitch; son Lonnie Allen Fitch; son-in-law Mike Smith; grandson Lenny Lindquist; five sisters Iola Schumacher (in infancy), Colleen (Elmer) Mammen, Kay (Shontz) Dorn, Debby (Susie) Jantz, and Shirley Goodburn. God bless them all.

Tye Thomas Petersen, 30, of Danbury Iowa, passed away December 20, 2023, at his residence of Danbury, Iowa.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 4, 2024, at the Anthon Methodist Church of Anthon, Iowa. Lay minister Shirley Nielsen will officiate. Committal services will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery of Anthon, Iowa.

A Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at the Anthon Methodist Church of Anthon, Iowa.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Tye Thomas Petersen, the son of Daron and Holly (Brown) Petersen, was born on December 3, 1993, in Sioux City, Iowa. Tye grew up in Danbury, Iowa and received his education in the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto School District graduating with the class of 2012.

Upon graduation, Tye entered the work force. His employment included Hy-Vee, Bomgaars, Food Pride, The Gypsy Wagon, and was head chef at Arrow B Arena events in Ponca, Nebraska, where he was known most for his fancy coffee drinks and famous bloody Mary’s. Tye’s most recent employment was at Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove, Iowa, where he was currently employed at the time of his passing.

Tye was an animal lover and avid outdoorsman. He loved attending the Woodbury County Fair where he showed cattle, horses, sheep, and rabbits during his years in 4-H. He continued his love for animals by selling eggs from his chickens and having rabbits, fish, and birds. He was always ambitious and never afraid to get his hands dirty.

Tye could be found almost daily on his mower during the summer; whether the grass needed cut or not. He was always one to keep busy and loved to be outside. Most recently Tye enjoyed time spent working on his fish pond. He treasured time spent with his family and friends at Lake Okoboji and relaxing in his green chair. Tye was a family man and will be missed by so many.

Left to cherish his memory include his parents Daron and Holly Petersen of Danbury, IA; brothers Tanner (Jenna) Petersen and Turner (Becca) Petersen both of Anthon, IA; niece Finely and another niece on the way; grandparents Gary and Janice Brown and Donna Petersen all of Anthon, IA; uncles and aunts Rod (Holly) Brown of Ponca, NE, Cory (Bridget) Brown of Anthon, IA, Denise Petersen of Fort Dodge, IA, Dean (Donita) Getting of Fort Dodge, IA and Stan (Kathy) Petersen of Danbury, IA; many loving cousins and extended family; friend Shane Saxon of Correctionville, IA; and his four-legged companion Willow.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather Earl Petersen.

Arlene D. McDermott, 95 of LeMars, IA formerly of Kingsley, IA passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 26,2023 at Floyd Valley Hospital in LeMars.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Kingsley, IA. Burial followed at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Kingsley, IA. Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley is handling funeral arrangements.

Arlene Deloris Goebel was born August 5, 1928 the 6th child to John and Martha (Bernard) Goebel. She grew up on the family farm south of Granville, IA, graduating in 1946 from St. Joseph Catholic School in Granville, IA. On June 2, 1951 she married Lawrence McDermott of Kingsley, IA. They farmed north of Kingsley for many years raising their family. In 2001 they received the Century Farm Award at the Iowa State Fair. Arlene was known to be a hardworking mother and wife, milking cows, raising chickens, driving the school bus, gardening, canning, baking bread and pies. She was a huge supporter of her children and grandchildren’s sporting events. After her children were raised she worked several years as a nurse’s aide at the Villa in Cherokee, IA. She was an avid Cyclone and Hawkeye fan. Many times she would watch sporting events on 2 TVs and listen to the radio of another sporting event, along with her sports illustrated magazine all at the same time! She also loved to play bingo and tripoly.

After the death of her husband, Lawrence in December of 2006 she remained on the farm until October of 2014. She then moved into Kingsley, IA. In October of 2018 she moved to Park Place Estate Assisted Living in LeMars, a place she thoroughly enjoyed.

Survivors include her children and in-laws, Michael McDermott of Granville, IA, Marcene (Don) Kreber of Paullina, IA, Laura (Keith) Cornelius of Council Bluffs, IA, Janet (Gene) Mouser of Groveport, OH, Kathleen (John) Staab, Mary (Jerry) Gloden both of LeMars, IA, and Judy (Cary) Wagoner of Holstein, IA, daughter-in-law, Beth (Rodney) Ebert of Marcus, IA, 20 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren with one on the way, brother, Gerald Goebel of Granville, IA, sister, Mary Murphy of Cherokee, IA, and a sister-in-law, Roseann Goebel of Worthington, MN and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence, two sons;, Gerald in 2006 and Marvin in 2017, her parents, sisters; Joan (Ray) Loutsch, Vivian (Pete) Homan; brothers; Magnus (Leona) Goebel, Linus (Mildred) Goebel, Odilo (Angeline) Goebel, Firman Goebel and Ivan Goebel, brother-n-law, Thomas Murphy and sister-in-laws: Mary Ann Goebel and Frances (Harlan) Steffe.

The family of Arlene would like to thank the staff at Park Place Estates and Floyd Valley Healthcare for her care over the years.

Lana J. Lundt, 72, of Cushing, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at the Mercy One Siouxland Medical Center of Sioux City.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 5, 2023 at 10:30 am at St. Johns Lutheran Church of Cushing. Burial will be at the Cushing Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 4, 2023 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00pm at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements.

Lana Jean Lundt was born November 7, 1951 in Mapleton, Iowa to Dale and Madaleine (Steckelberg) Campbell. Growing up as a tomboy, Lana was athletic and a good softball and 6 on 6 basketball player. She graduated from Maple Valley High School then attended two years at Morningside College.

She was united in marriage to Marc Lundt on March 26, 1977 at the United Church of Christ in Mapleton. They made their home on their farm near Cushing where they raised their two children, Marshall and Kayla. Lana worked as a bookkeeper at Wilson Trailer early in her career, then at the Cushing Elevator and Feed Store, and was currently employed at the Correctionville Building Center.

Lana was an integral member of St. John Lutheran Church in Cushing where she was a 30+ year treasurer and served on the church council. She was also on the task force which helped organize and work funerals and other church events. Little was done in the church without Lana having a hand in it. In the community she volunteered on the Cushing Fire and Rescue as an EMT, retiring in 2020, and belonged to the Cherokee Quilters Guild as well as helping at the Cushing American Legion.

In her free time, Lana enjoyed quilting, shop hopping and quilt retreats with friends. She was an avid card player, loved to volunteer, and previously enjoyed bowling league, Stampin’ Up!, and making angel and sports pins. She loved attending her children and grandchildren’s events. Every year she made a trip to house sit her friend Neice’s home in Florida with her lifelong best friend Belinda Bartels. Lana was a very social person who enjoyed laughing and joking. She always wore a smile and often greeted you with a hug.

She is survived by her son, Marshall Lundt of Cushing, IA; daughter, Kayla Lundt of Sioux City, IA; grandchildren, Casen and Avery Lundt and Danielle Book-Lundt; great-grandchildren, Oaklynn and Lillian Askvig; brother, Roger (Molly) Campbell of Bakersfield, CA; sisters-in-law, Renée Lundt of Cushing and Karol Baldwin of Arizona; brother-in-law Wayne Hamman; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Lana was preceded in death by her husband, Marc; parents, Dale and Madaleine Campbell; parents-in-law, Virgil and Emma Jean Lundt; sister, Linda Hamman; brothers, Michael and Vernon Campbell; brother-in-law, Bruce Lundt; and niece, Jenn (Campbell) Reta.

Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Clifford A. Tomlinson, age 87, of Moville, passed away on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center of Grand Island, NE.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday January 6, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Arlington Cemetery. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements.

Clifford Arlan Tomlinson was born October 4, 1936 in Missouri Valley, Iowa to Clifford and Elva (Wilson) Tomlinson. He was a graduate of Bronson High School. His senior year of high school he joined the Army National Guard.

After high school Clifford worked as a salesman for Sears. He was united in marriage to Olive Joan Klingensmith on July 2, 1955 at her parents home in Bronson. They were blessed with four children. They made their home in the Bronson area and later moved to Sioux City then to Browns Lake in Salix before his business brought the family to Moville.

Cliff had numerous jobs before leading him to his television repair business, Tomlinsons TV Sales and Service in Moville.

He was a volunteer for the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Posse, and was proud to flash his badge while on or off duty. He also volunteered as an EMT for the Moville Fire and Rescue. He was also the town cop for Kingsley for a short time. Cliff was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting for ducks, deer and pheasant. Arlan, as his family knew him, enjoyed going with family on a fishing trip to Canada. He and Joan enjoyed exploring the United States in an RV and took a backpacking trip to Wyoming. When time allowed he loved to go camping and hiking with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Joan, at Bickford Senior Living of Grand Island, NE; children, Brenda (Murrell) Waldron, Kathryn (Jim) Champion and Laura (Curt) Copple; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and one on the way. He is also survived by a sister, Lana (John) Boyle; sisters-in-law, Pat Tomlinson (Max) and Peggy Tomlinson (Marrill).

Arlan was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Elva; son, Steven Tomlinson; brothers, Dickie, Harold, Max and Marrill.

Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

