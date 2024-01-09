 Skip to content

Page One — Scott Linden is New Mayor, Anthon’s Chiropractor Retires

This week on Page One, Pam Clark interviews new Moville Mayor Scott Linden, and Lori Berning talks with Dr. Denny Edwards, Anthon’s chiropractor for the past 37 years, who is retiring.

 

 

 

 

