Page One — Scott Linden is New Mayor, Anthon’s Chiropractor Retires By Editor | January 9, 2024 | 0 This week on Page One, Pam Clark interviews new Moville Mayor Scott Linden, and Lori Berning talks with Dr. Denny Edwards, Anthon’s chiropractor for the past 37 years, who is retiring. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Page 12 Sports — L-B, K-P and MVAOCOU Wrestlers Compete in Dual January 9, 2024 | No Comments » Pages 7, 8 & 9 — American Revolution, Reading Celebration, Honor Rolls & More January 9, 2024 | No Comments » What’s Cooking — Recipes from Brian Johnson & Lisa Fouts January 9, 2024 | No Comments »