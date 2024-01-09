This Week’s Obituaries (January 11-18, 2024)

Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Jerome John Gollhofer, passed away on 12/29/2023 at the age of 81. He was a man of devotion to God, family, and community, leaving behind a legacy of love and service.

Jerome was born In Kingsley, Iowa on October 3, 1942, to Blanche and Frank Gollhofer and grew up on a farm just outside of Kingsley with his 5 siblings.

Jerome and the love of his life, Judy, were joined in holy matrimony on July 20, 1963, and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past summer. Jerome and Judy shared two children Lisa and Todd. Jerome was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Whether playing cards or sharing stories, he loved to be surrounded by friends and family. He loved to grill and prepare big meals for everyone to gather around the table.

Jerome was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and dedicated much of his time over 25+ years as the caretaker of the cemetery. He served as an usher and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.

Jerome was a dedicated employee for Mid-American Energy for 32 years. In his free time, Jerome enjoyed all things outdoors. He kept himself busy during all times of the year trapping, fishing, and hunting. He also enjoyed collecting rocks and fossils. He loved nothing more than when loved ones would visit with him at his bar where he could show dozens of pieces with a story for each. Jerome found a hobby in wood-working and enjoyed making things for his family. He often combined hobbies and built beautiful pieces that incorporated rocks. Jerome’s other hobbies included golfing, listening to bluegrass music, and gardening.

He was survived by his wife, Judy Gollhofer, daughter, Lisa (Joe) Feller, granddaughters, Caitlin (Brian) Kemnitz and Megan (Matthew) Svendsen, great-grandchildren, Lindsay and Carson Kemnitz, brother, Larry (Ruth) Gollhofer, sisters-in-law, Joyce Gollhofer, Cindy Gollhofer and Sherryl Gollhofer, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Larry and Marilyn Lindgren and several nieces and nephews.

Jerome was preceded in death by his son, Todd Gollhofer, parents, Blanche and Frank Gollhofer, brothers, Jim, Duane, and Randy Gollhofer, sister and brothers-in-law, Dorothy (Larry) Ruhland and Dale Kessenich, father and mother-in-law Albert and Maxine Lindgren, brother and sister-in-law Kenneth and Kay Vice, and nephew, Gary Lindgren.

=====================================================================

Julie A. Groszkrueger, 70, of Correction-ville, Iowa, passed away on December 31, 2023, at the Maple Heights Nursing Home of Mapleton, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life was held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 8, 2024, at the Anthon Methodist Church of Anthon, Iowa. Shirley Nelson, Lay Minister officiated. Committal services followed in the St. Paul-Midway Cemetery.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

On December 19, 1953, James and Wilma (Welcher) Groszkrueger welcomed their fourth child, a daughter Julie A. Groszkrueger in Cherokee, Iowa.

Julie grew up in Correctionville, Iowa, where she attended Eastwood Community School. During her school years, Julie was active in drill team, basketball, and softball. She graduated with the class of 1972 and went on to further her education at Western Iowa Tech Community College where she obtained her LPN.

After obtaining her LPN, Julie worked for a short time at a nursing home and mental health facility, before beginning her career in social work as a probation officer in the Tama/ Toledo and Marshalltown area.

“Shop Til Ya Drop”, Julie enjoyed her when the sun comes up Monday shopping trips. She loved a good bargain and sifting through the thrift shops. To say one has a black thumb when it comes to gardening, for Julie this was an understatement, yet she would find a plant on sale and swoop it up with the thoughts of trying to revive it. She was happy-go-lucky, non-competitive, and is fondly remembered for her sweet little giggle. In Julie’s world, time was nothing and she rarely stressed over life matters. She was an avid reader, loved a good word search and taking in her favorite T.V. series: MASH, Dog the Bounty Hunter, and Judge Judy.

Julie’s thoughtful attitude was infectious and she was always thinking of others. Her signature was making sure to find the perfect birthday card to send to family each year.

With her lack of sense of direction, Julie would often find herself lost on an adventure with family in tow. She was also determined at some points in life, just ask her siblings about the motorcycle she purchased.

Left to cherish her memory are her siblings: Marc (Deb) Groszkrueger of Correctionville, IA, Marcia Petersen of Mapleton, IA, Mary Caskey of Correctionville, IA, and Jill Susie of Correctionville, IA; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents James and Wilma Groszkrueger; brother Robert Groszkrueger; brothers-in-law Byron Petersen and Gary Caskey; and sister-in-law Blanche Groszkrueger.

==========================================================================================

Everett Eugene Drevs, the son of Christian and Beulah (Harms) Drevs, was born on November 2, 1932, in Moville, IA. He died on January 2, 2024, at his home in Estherville at the age of 91 years.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 AM, January 8, 2024, at the First Presbyterian Church in Estherville, IA. Arrangements are under the direction of Henry Olson Funeral Home, 401 N. 7th Street, in Estherville.

Online condolences may be offered at www.henryolsonfuneral.com.

Ev graduated from Moville High School before attending Iowa State University for his bachelor’s degree. While teaching in Whiting, IA, he attended the University of South Dakota to earn his master’s degree in education. Then moved to Dayton, IA to teach. He later taught at the Estherville Junior College, now known as Iowa Lakes Community College, for 34 years, retiring in 1994.

He enlisted in the United States Army in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1956. Four years later, he married Thaeron “Teddy” Doolittle on June 11, 1960 in Minneapolis, MN and to this union, four daughters were born, Cynthia, Nancy, Merriel and Julie. In 1966 the couple moved to Estherville, IA where they raised their family and lived out the remainder of their years.

Ev was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder. He was also active in the Estherville Bustle Rustler’s Square Dance Club, NEA and ISEA, and volunteered for Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society.

In his retirement years, Everett loved going to the RWC to get his morning walk in, although we believe he did more talking than walking. He also couldn’t start his day out properly without tackling the SODUKO in the morning paper.

He would often spend his afternoons and evenings quilting away or piecing together Hospice Quilts or Quilts of Valor. He especially liked attending Quilt Guild meetings and was excited to be invited to their most recent Christmas Party to share a quilt pattern he had designed.

You would often catch him listening to his favorite baseball games as he quilted. He even had the opportunity to go to a few games at Target Field to cheer on the Twins!

Ev enjoyed spending time with his family and especially loved having everyone home during the holidays for family meals and numerous games of Racko. His children and grandchildren have to admit that he did win that last game of Racko fair and square!

Ev is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Drevs of Marshall, MN, Nancy Drevs of Spirit Lake, IA, Merriel Drevs (Dean Ward) of San Antonio, TX, and Julie (Loren) Bates of Estherville, IA; two grandchildren: Lee (Amber) Bates of Estherville, IA and Rachel Bates (Will Black) of Irvine, CA: sister, Myrtis Kuhlman of Marshalltown, IA; sister-in-law, Beverly Drevs of Kanawha, IA; and close family friend, Trisha Adams of State Center.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Thaeron “Teddy” Drevs, and brothers, Wilbur, Kenneth, Robert and Howard.

==================================================================================

Donna Belle (Dula) Goodwin, 90, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023 in Sioux City, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 6th at 11:00 a.m. at the Hornick United Methodist Church located at 411 5th St.with a luncheon immediately following. Interment will be at a later date at the Sloan Cemetery.

Donna was born on June 10th, 1933, to Bluford and Matilda (McCormick) Dula in Salix, Iowa. She graduated from Salix High School in 1951.

On June 10th, 1951, she married Jim Goodwin of Sloan, Iowa. They celebrated their 70th anniversary in 2021 with a large family reunion in Okoboji, Iowa.

She enjoyed family gatherings anytime, anywhere. Her interests included sewing, dancing, golf, traveling, wintering in Texas, cards and more cards.

Left to remember her are: four daughters, Sandra (Greg) Guthridge of Granby, CO; Kathy Rose (Danny Lowe) of Rapid City, SD; Leslie (Larry) Beeson of McCook Lake, SD; and Jennifer (Mark) Joos of Melbourne, FL., grandchildren, Branden Guthridge, Jared (Pam) Guthridge; Stephanie (Steve) Monahan, Steve (Kelly) Rose; Lisa (Susie) Dake Gomes, Lance (Anna) Dake, Logan (Callie) Dake; and Jason (Katie) Whitfield, step grandchildren Ashley, Alex, and Bryan Joos, great grandchildren, Ashley (TC) Furnish, Courtney Guthridge, Ray and Della Guthridge, Alexa Rose, Madeline and Tabitha Monahan, Emma Dake and Parker Dake, and one great-great grandchild, James Metrejean.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Goodwin; her parents; her son Brad; grandson Michael Whitfield; and son-in-law David Rose; three brothers, George, Jack and Gene Dula, and four sisters, Helen Small, Doris Dula, Mildred Whitmer, and Lois Marshall.

=======================================================================================

William (Bill) Willer, 71, of Moville, Iowa died Sunday, January 7, 2024 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. A visitation will be held Thursday, January 11, 2024 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville with a prayer service at 7:00 P.M. with Pastor Eric Z. Sayonkon officiating. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein is in charge of the arrangements.

William “Bill” Willer was born March 5, 1952 in LeMars, Iowa, the son of Edward and Bonidel (Nailor) Kahl. After his father’s death as an infant, he was raised by his parents, Darrell and Bonidel Willer on a farm in Moville, Iowa. He graduated from Woodbury Central High School in 1970.

Bill married the love of his life, Lori McElrath on June 12, 1976 in Moville, Iowa. He was a lifelong mechanic and worked for several dealerships before eventually owning his own shop, Morningside Service Center in Sioux City.

Bill and Lori resided in Moville where they raised their two children, Lindy and Chad. Bill enjoyed the outdoors and nature, especially the trees and bald eagles as well as other birds and gardening. He also enjoyed NASCAR races and was able to attend several of them in Kansas City. He was a lifelong fan of the LA Rams. Camping in Yankton, SD with his family was probably his favorite pastime.

Bill is survived by his wife, Lori Willer of Moville; their children, Lindy (Chad) Schweitzberger of Council Bluffs, IA, Chad (Michelle) Willer of Moville, IA; five grandchildren, Brady, Laney, and Ean Schweitzberger and Rylen and Myles Willer; and one sister, Kelly (Angel) Willer of Maryland.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bonidel and Darrell Willer; father, Edward Kahl; a son, Jeremy Willer; a sister, Peggy and a brother, Art.

Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

=====================================================================================

Sally J. (Durham) Munz, 90, of Plano, TX, formerly of Cushing, passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at the Faith Presbyterian Hospice of Dallas, TX.

Funeral services for Sally J. Munz, are pending at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville.

Sally Janet Munz was born July 16, 1933 in Cushing, Iowa to Art and Edna (Wright) Durham. Growing up in Cushing she loved playing 6 on 6 basketball and singing in the choir. Sally graduated from Cushing High School in 1951. She later graduated from The Ellis Beauty School in Sioux City and went on to work in the Younkers Beauty Salon.

She married Lyle Munz of Holstein and they had three children. Their daughter Terry (Munz) Kitzman resides in Dallas, Texas and has two children, Michelle Guillen of Crandall, Texas and James Dillon of Arlington, Texas. Their daughter Mitzi Munz passed away at age 13. Their son Steven Munz of Plano, Texas graduated from the University of Iowa and works for Boot Barn.

Sally began her printing career at Bye & Bye in Holstein, Iowa. She moved to Iowa City where she worked for Economy and Bankers Advertising. Sally finished her printing career in Eldridge, Iowa at Bawden Printing. After retiring, she moved to Plano and worked part time in retail until she was 82 at Preston Luggage and Gifts, Macy’s and Stein Mart.

In her free time, Sally was always busy with family, friends and her favorite hobbies. She loved baking and candy making and was a blue ribbon winner at the Texas State Fair. She loved ballroom dancing and competed around Iowa and Illinois with Arthur Murray. She loved family reunions and holiday gatherings. Sally loved traveling around the US and enjoyed trips to France, England, Jamaica, Mexico and a cruise around the Caribbean. Trips to Pensacola, FL, Orange Beach, AL, and Biloxi, MS from Flowood MS, were favorite weekend getaways.

Sally is survived by her daughter, Terry (Munz) Kitzman; son, Steven Munz of Plano, TX; son-in-law, Ron Kitzman of Dallas, TX; granddaughter, Michelle (Max) Guillen and their children, Zachary and Zoey; grandson, James Dillon (Monica Holdren) and their children, Kyla and Leya.

Sally was preceded in death by her daughter, Mitzi Munz, and parents, Art and Edna Durham.

===============================================================

Connie M. Savage-Frokic of Walla Walla, WA, a remarkable soul who touched the lives of all who knew her, passed away on January 2, 2024 at the age of 51.

She brought boundless joy, energy, and inspiration to everyone around her. Her verve and passion for life were infectious to anyone she met. Connie was a beacon of kindness, compassion, and unwavering love.

A Funeral Mass to celebrate the life of Connie will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Salix, Iowa. Viewing will be at 9:00 a.m. with Mass following at 10:30 a.m. Following the service, a burial will take place at West Fork Township Cemetery, located at Climbing Hill, Iowa. Friends and family are welcome to join us in honoring Connie and offering their final farewells.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Walla Walla, WA on February 4th at 3:00 p.m. at the L’Ecole No 41 Schoolhouse in nearby Lowden, WA. Anyone is welcome to attend, especially her wine industry friends and colleagues.

Connie was born on May 1, 1972, to Coleen and Thomas Savage in a small country hospital in Comfrey, Minnesota, and grew up in northwest Iowa, concluding her primary studies at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School, where she graduated in 1990. In her high school years, she explored various passions, including travel and pro-life activism. Connie pursued her undergraduate education at The University of Saint Catherine where she finished a triple major in International Business and Economics, Philosophy (Applied Ethics), and French. During her undergraduate studies, she traveled and studied in France on two separate occasions, living both in Dijon and Rennes.

During an internship in Dijon, she established connections with Kobrand Corporation in New York, where she was hired on as an Executive Assistant upon her return from France. This began 23 years at the company, based in the New York area. Connie and Leo met in 1997 at a wine event at Times Square. After becoming engaged just days before 9/11, they were married in September 2002 at The Actors’ Chapel at St. Malachy’s Church in Manhattan. In 2001, Connie began her MBA in International Business at The City University of New York, Zicklin School of Business. Later, in 2016, she completed the Master of Science and Marketing at Manhattanville College. Over the years, Connie and Leo grew their family, welcoming their first child, a daughter, Eleonora in 2002; shortly thereafter Luka, their first son, was born in 2004. In 2007, they welcomed Emilia Joy to the family.

Over the course of her career at Kobrand, she grew in responsibility and was ultimately promoted to Vice President – Director of Supplier Relations. During her tenure, she developed many important and deep relationships with the most talented and fascinating people in the wine and spirits industry. Her responsibilities had her traveling on a regular basis, and she worked extensively throughout South America, the United States, and Europe for the demands of the role. It was during one of these many travels that she first personally and professionally discovered Walla Walla in 2012 and promptly fell in love with the wine, terrain, and people. At this time, Connie made a connection with L’Ecole Nº 41 winery and the Clubb family. This encounter was serendipitous as years later, their paths would meet again.

As fortune would have it, in 2018, L’Ecole was in search of a new General Manager to replace the soon-retiring, excellent manager, Debbie Frol. This opportunity was a perfect fit and they promptly moved to Walla Walla. On September 1, 2018, she started her new position as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of L’Ecole Nº 41 winery, coinciding with the first day of harvest. While at L’Ecole, Connie reveled in her new “dream job,” carrying the flag for the winery, Walla Walla, and Washington State with pride. She also served on the Executive Committee for Walla Walla Valley Wine, a nonprofit wine industry membership organization. At home, Connie and Leo enjoyed their children and extensive gardening, having recently added a greenhouse dome to the effort. Being under the beautiful Walla Walla skies was one of the great joys of her life, whether gardening or showing esteemed wine critics vineyards of the valley.

It was amidst these wonderful blessings of this new life in Walla Walla that Connie began to feel ill in July 2022 and received a diagnosis by mid-September of Pancreatic Cancer. Her cancer treatment brought Leo and her to Texas before seeking most of her care in Portland and Walla Walla. If asked, Connie would call out the excellent care she received from many healthcare professionals – in particular wonderful nurses and helpful chaplains, and the unwavering support of family and friends which inspired her daily.

Beyond her accomplishments, Connie was a cherished friend, a loving partner, and a devoted parent. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness and selflessness that will continue to shape our lives.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Connie’s family for a donation towards the efforts in pancreatic cancer research.

Connie is survived by her husband Leopold, and their three children, Eleonora, Luka, and Emilia. By her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas and Coleen Savage, by her brother and his wife, Mr. and Mrs. Cory and Shelly Savage, her sister, Christa Mesz, and her husband, Bryan, as well as her sister Carla Bleil. She is survived by nieces and nephews Corey, Ashley, Hailey, Graham and Bennett Savage, Jolee, Kaylee, Adelynn and Michael Mesz, Jace, Bailey, and Brylee Bleil.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Vernon and Margaret Anderson, and Joseph and Doris Savage. Her memory will forever remain etched in our hearts, reminding us to live with the same love, laughter, and zest for life that she embodied.

As we say goodbye to Connie, let us remember her not with sadness, but with gratitude for the incredible gift of her presence in our lives.

Rest in peace, dear Connie.