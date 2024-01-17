Page One — Ella Campbell is Junior Axe Throwing Champion By Editor | January 17, 2024 | 0 Twelve-year-old Ella Campbell recently won the World Junior Axe Throwing Championship. Read Lori Berning’s article on Page One of The Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Page 2 — What’s Cooking & Dean’s List Honors January 17, 2024 | No Comments » Sports on Page 14 — L-B & MVAO Wrestling; K-P/RV & MVAO Basketball January 17, 2024 | No Comments » Pages 7, 8 & 9 — Invent Iowa, NHS Service Projects, Arlen Berkenpas January 17, 2024 | No Comments »