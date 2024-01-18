This Week’s Obituaries (January 18, 2024)

Connie M. Savage-Frokic of Walla Walla, WA, a remarkable soul who touched the lives of all who knew her, passed away on January 2, 2024 at the age of 51.

She brought boundless joy, energy, and inspiration to everyone around her. Her verve and passion for life were infectious to anyone she met. Connie was a beacon of kindness, compassion, and unwavering love.

A Funeral Mass to celebrate the life of Connie was held on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Salix, Iowa. Following the service, a burial took place at West Fork Township Cemetery, located at Climbing Hill, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Walla Walla, WA on February 4th at 3:00 p.m. at the L’Ecole No 41 Schoolhouse in nearby Lowden, WA. Anyone is welcome to attend, especially her wine industry friends and colleagues.

Connie was born on May 1, 1972, to Coleen and Thomas Savage in a small country hospital in Comfrey, Minnesota, and grew up in northwest Iowa, concluding her primary studies at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School, where she graduated in 1990. In her high school years, she explored various passions, including travel and pro-life activism. Connie pursued her undergraduate education at The University of Saint Catherine where she finished a triple major in International Business and Economics, Philosophy (Applied Ethics), and French. During her undergraduate studies, she traveled and studied in France on two separate occasions, living both in Dijon and Rennes.

During an internship in Dijon, she established connections with Kobrand Corporation in New York, where she was hired on as an Executive Assistant upon her return from France. This began 23 years at the company, based in the New York area. Connie and Leo met in 1997 at a wine event at Times Square. After becoming engaged just days before 9/11, they were married in September 2002 at The Actors’ Chapel at St. Malachy’s Church in Manhattan. In 2001, Connie began her MBA in International Business at The City University of New York, Zicklin School of Business. Later, in 2016, she completed the Master of Science and Marketing at Manhattanville College. Over the years, Connie and Leo grew their family, welcoming their first child, a daughter, Eleonora in 2002; shortly thereafter Luka, their first son, was born in 2004. In 2007, they welcomed Emilia Joy to the family.

Over the course of her career at Kobrand, she grew in responsibility and was ultimately promoted to Vice President – Director of Supplier Relations. During her tenure, she developed many important and deep relationships with the most talented and fascinating people in the wine and spirits industry. Her responsibilities had her traveling on a regular basis, and she worked extensively throughout South America, the United States, and Europe for the demands of the role. It was during one of these many travels that she first personally and professionally discovered Walla Walla in 2012 and promptly fell in love with the wine, terrain, and people. At this time, Connie made a connection with L’Ecole Nº 41 winery and the Clubb family. This encounter was serendipitous as years later, their paths would meet again.

As fortune would have it, in 2018, L’Ecole was in search of a new General Manager to replace the soon-retiring, excellent manager, Debbie Frol. This opportunity was a perfect fit and they promptly moved to Walla Walla. On September 1, 2018, she started her new position as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of L’Ecole Nº 41 winery, coinciding with the first day of harvest. While at L’Ecole, Connie reveled in her new “dream job,” carrying the flag for the winery, Walla Walla, and Washington State with pride. She also served on the Executive Committee for Walla Walla Valley Wine, a nonprofit wine industry membership organization. At home, Connie and Leo enjoyed their children and extensive gardening, having recently added a greenhouse dome to the effort. Being under the beautiful Walla Walla skies was one of the great joys of her life, whether gardening or showing esteemed wine critics vineyards of the valley.

It was amidst these wonderful blessings of this new life in Walla Walla that Connie began to feel ill in July 2022 and received a diagnosis by mid-September of Pancreatic Cancer. Her cancer treatment brought Leo and her to Texas before seeking most of her care in Portland and Walla Walla. If asked, Connie would call out the excellent care she received from many healthcare professionals – in particular wonderful nurses and helpful chaplains, and the unwavering support of family and friends which inspired her daily.

Beyond her accomplishments, Connie was a cherished friend, a loving partner, and a devoted parent. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness and selflessness that will continue to shape our lives.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Connie’s family for a donation towards the efforts in pancreatic cancer research.

Connie is survived by her husband Leopold, and their three children, Eleonora, Luka, and Emilia. By her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas and Coleen Savage, by her brother and his wife, Mr. and Mrs. Cory and Shelly Savage, her sister, Christa Mesz, and her husband, Bryan, as well as her sister Carla Bleil. She is survived by nieces and nephews Corey, Ashley, Hailey, Graham and Bennett Savage, Jolee, Kaylee, Adelynn and Michael Mesz, Jace, Bailey, and Brylee Bleil.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Vernon and Margaret Anderson, and Joseph and Doris Savage. Her memory will forever remain etched in our hearts, reminding us to live with the same love, laughter, and zest for life that she embodied.

As we say goodbye to Connie, let us remember her not with sadness, but with gratitude for the incredible gift of her presence in our lives.

Rest in peace, dear Connie.

=======================================================================================

Maxcell Spriggs, 88 of Kingsley passed away Saturday, January 6, 2024.

A funeral service was held Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley. Condolences may be directed to the family online at www.rohdefh.com.

Maxcell was born September 26, 1935, in Laurel, Mississippi to John H. Spriggs and Mary Harkless. He grew up in Laurel, MS graduating from high school and attending Jackson State College where he graduated with a teaching and coaching degree. During this time he played college football at Jackson State College where he was an accomplished football player.

Following his graduation from Jackson State College, he went on to teach and coach at the high school level. He enjoyed coaching football and was very successful, but also he coached girls high school basketball.

He and Nancy Rutter were married July 14, 1979. Following Maxcell’s retirement from teaching and coaching they moved back to the Kingsley, IA area to a farm. Survivors include his wife, Nancy, one daughter, Angela Kemp. Three sons, Darrell (Terri) Spriggs, Michael Spriggs and Maxcell Spriggs, Jr., ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two sisters, Carmen Bolton and Lisa Wily, nieces and a nephew and many cousins, Godson, Quentin Ward, Goddaughter, Bella Rutter, and special family, Rachel, Dreon, and Stanley Ward.

Maxcell was preceded in death by his parents, and aunts and uncles.

=====================================================================================

William (Bill) Willer, 71, of Moville, Iowa died Sunday, January 7, 2024 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. A visitation will be held Thursday, January 11, 2024 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville with a prayer service at 7:00 P.M. with Pastor Eric Z. Sayonkon officiating. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein is in charge of the arrangements.

William “Bill” Willer was born March 5, 1952 in LeMars, Iowa, the son of Edward and Bonidel (Nailor) Kahl. After his father’s death as an infant, he was raised by his parents, Darrell and Bonidel Willer on a farm in Moville, Iowa. He graduated from Woodbury Central High School in 1970.

Bill married the love of his life, Lori McElrath on June 12, 1976 in Moville, Iowa. He was a lifelong mechanic and worked for several dealerships before eventually owning his own shop, Morningside Service Center in Sioux City.

Bill and Lori resided in Moville where they raised their two children, Lindy and Chad. Bill enjoyed the outdoors and nature, especially the trees and bald eagles as well as other birds and gardening. He also enjoyed NASCAR races and was able to attend several of them in Kansas City. He was a lifelong fan of the LA Rams. Camping in Yankton, SD with his family was probably his favorite pastime. Bill is survived by his wife, Lori Willer of Moville; their children, Lindy (Chad) Schweitzberger of Council Bluffs, IA, Chad (Michelle) Willer of Moville, IA; five grandchildren, Brady, Laney, and Ean Schweitzberger and Rylen and Myles Willer; and one sister, Kelly (Angel) Willer of Maryland.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bonidel and Darrell Willer; father, Edward Kahl; a son, Jeremy Willer; a sister, Peggy and a brother, Art.

Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

=================================================================================

Sally J. (Durham) Munz, 90, of Plano, TX, formerly of Cushing, passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at the Faith Presbyterian Hospice of Dallas, TX.

There will be no funeral service. A visitation was held on Friday, January 12, 2024 at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville followed by burial at the Cushing Cemetery of Cushing. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials can be directed to the First United Methodist Church of Cushing.

Sally Janet Munz was born July 16, 1933 in Cushing, Iowa to Art and Edna (Wright) Durham. Growing up in Cushing she loved playing 6 on 6 basketball and singing in the choir. Sally graduated from Cushing High School in 1951. She later graduated from The Ellis Beauty School in Sioux City and went on to work in the Younkers Beauty Salon.

She married Lyle Munz of Holstein and they had three children. Their daughter Terry (Munz) Kitzman resides in Dallas, Texas and has two children, Michelle Guillen of Crandall, Texas and James Dillon of Arlington, Texas. Their daughter Mitzi Munz passed away at age 13. Their son Steven Munz of Plano, Texas graduated from the University of Iowa and works for Boot Barn.

Sally began her printing career at Bye & Bye in Holstein, Iowa. She moved to Iowa City where she worked for Economy and Bankers Advertising. Sally finished her printing career in Eldridge, Iowa at Bawden Printing. After retiring, she moved to Plano and worked part time in retail until she was 82 at Preston Luggage and Gifts, Macy’s and Stein Mart.

In her free time, Sally was always busy with family, friends and her favorite hobbies. She loved baking and candy making and was a blue ribbon winner at the Texas State Fair. She loved ballroom dancing and competed around Iowa and Illinois with Arthur Murray. She loved family reunions and holiday gatherings. Sally loved traveling around the US and enjoyed trips to France, England, Jamaica, Mexico and a cruise around the Caribbean. Trips to Pensacola, FL, Orange Beach, AL, and Biloxi, MS from Flowood MS, were favorite weekend getaways.

Sally is survived by her daughter, Terry (Munz) Kitzman; son, Steven Munz of Plano, TX; son-in-law, Ron Kitzman of Dallas, TX; granddaughter, Michelle (Max) Guillen and their children, Zachary and Zoey; grandson, James Dillon (Monica Holdren) and their children, Kyla and Leya.

Sally was preceded in death by her daughter, Mitzi Munz, and parents, Art and Edna Durham.

========================================================================================

Diane Marie Langschwager, 69, of Correction-ville, Iowa passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2024, surrounded by family after a recent cancer diagnosis.

A come and go celebration of life will be from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at the Correctionville Community Center, 312 Driftwood St., Correctionville, IA. Private burial will be at the Correctionville Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen www.fischfh.com

Diane was born on September 1, 1954 in Battle Creek, Iowa to Donald & Dorothy (Hansen) Langschwager. She graduated from Eastwood Community Schools in 1973. Diane was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Correctionville, where she was baptized and taught Sunday school and Bible school.

Diane tended bar and waitressed for 50 years. She worked at Pronto and also cleaned the Correctionville Public library, the Nursing Home and various other housekeeping jobs all over Correctionville.

‘Aunt Dingy Dinny’ could be spotted daily zipping through the city streets. Since she never learned to drive, she had to learn to walk as fast as she could talk (And that was super-fast). When she wasn’t working, she loved western movies and books. She enjoyed meeting new people and giving the old ones a hard time.

To know Lady Di was to love her. She was fun, outgoing, kind, generous, sassy and a bit ‘dingy’. She loved helping people and sharing her gift of gab and laughter. She had an obsession for yorkies and especially loved all of her little dogs that she had over the years.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Dorothy; two brothers, John Langschwager, Donald “Junior” Langschwager II; brother-in-law, Tom Clark; and her dogs Chipper, Megan Marie and Missy May.

She is survived by her dog Gunnar; her siblings, Betsy Clark of Washta, Iowa, Delores Jaacks of Correctionville, Iowa, Deb Langschwager of Holstein, Iowa, Brian Langschwager of Sioux City, Iowa, Susan (Tim) Meyer of Norfolk, Nebraska, Pat (Candy) Langschwager of Correctionville, Iowa, Heather Langschwager of Holstein, Iowa; one sister-in-law, Marlys Langschwager of Cherokee, Iowa; also many nieces, nephews, Jason, Jennifer, Mitch, Elizabeth, Megan, Amanda, Holly, Jered, Calvin, Matt, Todd, Morgyn and Mayson; extended family and an endless number of good friends.

Urn Bearer will be Mayson Langschwager. Honorary Bearers will be Bruce Spencer, Randy and Denise Wright, Dave and Cherrie Byers, Ron and Audra Sanderson and Tim Finnegan.

=========================================================================================

Ralph “Ralphie” David Chinn, 93, of Correction-ville, Iowa; proud United States Army Veteran; passed away peacefully January 9, 2024, at Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Holstein, Iowa.

Visitation was held Friday, January 12, 2024 prior to the service at 2 p.m. at Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley, IA. Burial followed with military honors at Greenwood Cemetery, Pierson, IA.

A true country boy at heart, Ralph would often be seen in his polished Western boots and hat. He enjoyed his youth on the farms helping with shearing sheep, filling the hay barn, tending to the Black Angus and Brown Swiss calves, and riding horses to town.

Ralph served in the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant from November 23, 1948, to June 25, 1952. Trained at Fort Riley, Kansas, and stationed in Füssen Germany, he went on to Merrell Barracks, formerly Hitler’s SS-Kaserne in Nürnberg, which had been captured by American soldiers three years earlier.

Ralph was in the 70th Field Artillery (the name was changed to 7th Army before he left the Service). The patch he wore on his shoulder said 7 Steps to Hell. In Germany, he trained at a Mechanic School in Kitzingen before heading to Munich for NCO-Academy Motor Sergeant training.

March of 2023 Chinn received recognition from the Harrison Ford American Legion Post 0291 in Pierson for being a member for 71 years.

Ralph was a proud semi-truck driver for over 60 years, 20 of which were self-employed. He drove for the Pierson Elevator, Ray Puttman, Goettsch Trucking, Davis Brothers, Marx Trucking, and lastly the Seabloom Boys. He drove his last load in February 2016 at the young age of 85.

He enjoyed boating, dancing, fishing, and working on his many vehicles.

Ralph was a self-sufficient man who loved deeply. He was dependable as the sunrise in everything that he did. Some called him an “Energizer Bunny”. He never said no and was always ready to work or give a helping hand. His approach to life was simple: love others and treat them with respect.

Cherished father of the late David Chinn, Debra (Reed) Henrichsen, and Donald Chinn. Very proud grandfather (“Gramps”) of Jennifer Henrichsen, Heather (Jared) Vedral, Jon (Stacy) Henrichsen, Amanda (Brandon) Swegan, Michelle (Mark) Aasen, Amy (Donny) Dugan, Ryan Chinn, Justin (Teri) Chinn, Donald Chinn Jr., Russ Henrichsen, Brittney Miller and the late Casey Chinn.

Great-grandfather of Hunter and Aubrey Vedral; Collin, Lexis, Parker, and Preston Henrichsen; Elise, Anders, and Hendrik Aasen; Shane, Katlyn, and Connor Dugan; Kendra (Jesse) Logan; Alicia (Taylor) Luvaas; Leigh (Ty) Morphew; Austin, Trent (Tayler), Eric (Calista), Alex, Jesse, Donnie, and Tommy Chinn; Paige, Isabelle, Deacon, Aidan, and Isaac (Taylor) Swegan; Alexander Summers; and Vivian Swegan.

Great-great-grandfather of Salem, Reece, Hadley, Colt, Cash, Caelor, Crue, Paxton, Ely Anna, Owen, Wiley, Waylon, Mylo, and two on the way.

He was a fond uncle and cousin to many.

Ralph is preceded in death by his former wife Dorothy Chinn (nee Diamond), parents Mable and Ted (Vanona Conry) Chinn, brother Marvin, and half siblings Clinton, Laurel, and Mildred Bierman.

======================================================================================

Marcia Elaine (Burow) Woodford, 76, of Sergeant Bluff, IA, passed away January 8, 2024, at home after suffering a stroke.

Services were held January 13, 2024, at Community United Methodist Church in Sergeant Bluff, with Pastor Little and Pastor Newman officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Home.

Marcia was born June 30, 1947, to Harold and Lucile (Schmidt) Burow. She grew up in Cushing, IA as the second oldest of four children. Once she graduated from high school, she found employment as a secretary at National Refrigeration in Sioux City. It was here that she met her future husband.

Marcia married Charles Reed Woodford at the McConnel Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas on July 30, 1971, where they became the Gold Standard of Marriage for 52 years. In Kansas they managed apartments together before making the move back to Iowa to expand the mobile home parks and start their family in Sergeant Bluff.

Marcia helped manage the properties while raising their three daughters to become curious, opinionated, and strong young women. Besides her legendary sense of humor, Marcia also gave them each a deep love of animals, especially cats.

Marcia enjoyed traveling with her family, attending various bible studies, and spending time with her “adopted” grandchildren Jacob, Emily, and Michael Licht. Marcia was famous for her ability to light up a room with her laughter and her stories about her beloved cat Poe.

Survivors include her husband Charles, three daughters; Diatra Woodford and Darissa Woodford of Sergeant Bluff, Dacia Bailey and her husband Dovid of Davenport, Florida; and her sister Annette Severson of Sioux City.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Lucile Burow, an infant brother Mark, and a sister Mary Ellen Miller.

=========================================================================================

Francis G. Hamman, beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away on January 9, 2024, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on October 14, 1933, in Kingsley, Iowa to LeRoy and Catherine (Geiger) Hamman. Francis was a cherished member of his community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Francis dedicated his life to farming for an impressive 65 years. His commitment to this noble profession was unwavering, and he approached it with hard work and passion. Through his dedication to the land, Francis contributed to the agricultural legacy of Kingsley and made a significant impact on the lives of many.

Born and raised in Kingsley, Francis received his education from Kingsley High School and graduated in 1952. Throughout his high school years, he actively participated in football, baseball, track, and basketball. He excelled as an athlete and even received an All-State Football honorable mention. Francis’s talent on the field earned him respect from both teammates and opponents alike. In addition to his athletic accomplishments, he was crowned Homecoming King during his high school years.

After graduating from high school, Francis pursued a career in the Army. In 1954, he enlisted and served his country for two years before being honorably discharged in 1956. During his time in the Army, Francis worked as a crane-shovel operator. His service to our nation is greatly appreciated and will be with gratitude.

Outside of work and military service, Francis found joy in spending time with family and friends. He valued their presence immensely and shared countless precious memories with them throughout the years. Francis’s warm heart and generous nature made him a beloved figure in the lives of those around him.

Francis leaves behind a legacy of and dedication that will forever be cherished by his surviving family members: Linda Hamman (wife), Thomas (Holly) Hamman (son), Kevin (special friend, Darri) Hamman (son), Kyle (Dawn) Hamman (son), Jeffery Hamman (son), Shari (special friend, Johnny) Hamman (daughter), and Sonya Hamman, his daughter-in-law, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was also a beloved brother to Wayne Hamman, James (Millie) Hamman, Darlene (Rex) Shearer, and Helen (Roy) Townsend.

Francis was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas “LeRoy” and Mary Catherine (Geiger) Hamman, as well as his son John Hamman., his brother Harold (Marilyn) Hamman and sister-in-law Roberta Hamman.

To honor Francis’s life and pay tribute to his memory, a series of services were held at St. Michael Catholic Church, Kingsley, Iowa on January 15, 2024. A burial service was held at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in Kingsley. These services provided an opportunity for family, friends, and community members to come together, share stories, and support one another as they remember Francis’s remarkable life.

Francis G. Hamman touched the lives of many with his dedication to farming, love for family and friends, and commitment to serving his country. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him. As we mourn his loss, let us also celebrate the beautiful life he lived and the lasting impact he made on our lives.