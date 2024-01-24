Diana Heath

Diana Leigh Heath, 60, of Omaha, passed away at her home on January 13, 2024, after a hard-fought battle with diabetes.

Services were held on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services at 6505 S. 144th St in Omaha, NE, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. A graveside service will be held later this spring at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Anthon, Iowa.

Diana was born February 20, 1963, in Sioux City, IA, the daughter of Richard and Dolores (Green) Heath.

After living on a farm by Climbing Hill, Iowa, her family moved to the Heath family farm west of Anthon and later moved into town. She attended Anthon-Oto Elementary School and graduated from Anthon-Oto High School in 1981. Diana graduated from Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska in 1985.

Following graduation, Diana took a vacation to Lake Tahoe with 5 other friends, and they made it their home for several years. She met CC (Chris) Daly in Lake Tahoe, and they were together for 20+ years before his passing in 2005. They also lived in Anthon and Florida. They operated a landscaping business in Florida.

Diana remained in North Ft. Myers, Florida, and married Robert Lisk, Jr. in 2007 and later divorced. She moved to Anthon, then to Omaha in 2017 to live with Marcia and Larry to get help with medical care.

In high school, Diana was an honor student and played basketball and softball. She played 6-on-6 basketball and was shooting 3-pointers before the teams could count them claiming the nickname Mrs. Swish. She was the catcher on the softball team. At Tahoe, she played second base and pitcher on a local slow-pitch softball team and won a Player-of-the-Week award.

Diana is best known for her love of all the nieces and nephews and now great-nieces and great-nephews. She remembered and acknowledged everyone’s birthday and enjoyed going to their sports events. She treated her nieces and nephews to trips to Florida when they graduated.

Sports was Diana’s focus of her day. She was a football and basketball fan, especially the Denver Broncos and Iowa Hawkeyes. Diana knew the names of all the coaches and players and even the announcers. She also loved the Game Show Network and usually knew the answers before the players did. Diana also loved to read novels, magazines, and newspapers, especially The Record.

Diana is survived by her siblings and their families: Lori (Mike) Berning, of Anthon, children Sarah (Adam), Jake (Josie), Matt (Ivy), and Elizabeth; Marcia Ober, of Omaha, children Heath, Jarred (Kaitlin), and Jamie (Kristi); Brian (Annie) Heath, of Anthon, children Jenny (Jeff), Kristin (Dennis), Dallas (Stacia), and Kolton; Tracy (Diana) Heath, of York, Nebraska, children Kobe, Cassandra, Breana, Carter, Jackson, Levi; and 31 great-nieces and great-nephews; ex-husband Robert Lisk, Jr., of Florida; and best friend, Cindy Welte.

Diana is preceded in death by her parents, CC (Chris) Daly, brother-in-law Larry Ober, and her special cat Ralphie.