LeRoy Mohr

LeRoy Milbert Mohr, 78, of Lawton, Iowa passed away January 18, 2024 at a local care facility.

Services will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 11am. at Waterbury Funeral Services, 4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, Iowa.

Leroy was born on July 13, 1945 to Milbert and Adeline Mohr of Hosmer, South Dakota. He was raised on the family farm and helped the family with the raising of livestock and small grains. He graduated from Hosmer High School in 1963.

LeRoy served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany from 1965 to 1967, where he found his knack for cooking. LeRoy worked at the Sioux City Foundry as a draftsman for over 40 years. He retired in 2010 but continued to work for 3 more years. He is a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 662 in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa where he served as commander, honor guard and cooked at many of the Legion feeds.

LeRoy enjoyed hunting, fishing, smoking meats of all kinds, making homemade sausage and jerky, cooking and gardening. He enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeyes basketball and football teams, the Minnesota Vikings, New York Yankees and old-time western movies. Leroy was a good neighbor and friend to many, always there to help someone out and offer advice,

LeRoy is survived by his son; Kevin Mohr of Sergeant Bluff, daughters; Kelly (Bryce) Morgan of Sergeant Bluff and Karla (David) Jackson of Sioux City, grandsons; Cody Morgan(Aliah) of Sioux City and Braydon Morgan of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, great grandson, Avery; siblings, Kathy Opp of Eureka, South Dakota, Janet(Tom) Shepperd, of Aberdeen, South Dakota, Iva Mohr, of Aberdeen South Dakota and Robert (Karen) Mohr, of Mitchell, South Dakota; sister-in-law; Mary Jo Mohr of Hosmer, South Dakota; nephews, nieces, other family members and many friends, including, his best friend of 50 years Chuck Happe., whom gave him the nickname “Boots” because he always wore cowboy boots.

LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: George and Daniel, two nephews, two brothers-in-law and other family members.

The family would like to say THANK YOU to the St Croix Hospice, Holy Spirit Nursing Home and Unity Point Hospital for the care he received.