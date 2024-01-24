Mark Cripps

Mark Allen Cripps, 76, of Sioux City passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at his residence.

A Celebration of Life is pending for a later date.

Mark was born on October 24, 1947 in Sioux City, the son of Walter Cripps and Yvonne (Cormany) Sneed. He graduated from Central High School, and went on to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree from Westmar College in Le Mars. From there, Mark completed a Master’s Degree from the University of South Dakota.

On July 15, 1967 he married Sandra Berens in South Sioux City, Nebraska. To this union a son, Russell Cripps, was born.

Mark was a music man through and through, passionate and enthusiastic about sharing his knowledge with others. He began his career teaching music in Walthill, Nebraska, for five years before moving to Moville, Iowa. There he taught for nine years, when he took a break from the teaching circuit to open Lifestyle Sports with his wife, Sandy. The pair owned and operated the sporting goods store in Sioux City for 20 years. Mark then returned to teaching in Moville, where he remained for 13 years. He finished his career teaching music at WITCC in Sioux City for five years, until his retirement.

Music was Mark’s career and his passion from a young age. Beginning in high school, he played bass guitar in a band known as The Mustangs, and the group played for several years. They were even inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Arnold’s Park!

He is survived by his wife, Sandy Cripps; his son, Russell Cripps (Lynn); grandchildren: Edie and Dylan Cripps; great-grandchildren: Ethan and David Cripps; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Doug Cripps.