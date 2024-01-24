Marlene Florke

Marlene Opal (Thompson) Florke, 88, of Twin Falls, ID and formerly of Cushing, decided it was time to join her husband Darrell and her sons Dennis and David in heaven on January 16th, 2024, passing away at the Chardonnay Assisted Living home in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Marlene was born November 15, 1935, to Alex and Opal Thompson in Cushing, Iowa. Marlene was the oldest of three children, with siblings Jim and Judy. Marlene was married to Darrell Florke on December 26th, 1951, in Sioux City, Iowa. Marlene was a loving mother to three boys: Dennis, Douglas, and David.

Throughout the years Marlene and Darrell moved between Iowa and California before finally settling in Idaho where they owned their used car lot in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Marlene always enjoyed spending time with family, especially during birthdays, often singing Happy Birthday when you answered the phone, and holidays, especially Christmas when the family would all get together.

Marlene loved chatting to catch up with friends and family, was always keeping watch over the neighborhood, and was willing to lend a helping hand. She will be remembered for being gracious and kind, her infectious smile, her funny stories, and how nice she was to everyone she met. Everyone lucky enough to meet Marlene felt special and remembered her fondly.

Marlene was a member of the Twin Falls Reformed Church and was active in many activities. Marlene also had a great group of workout friends at the College of Southern Idaho that she enjoyed spending time with.

Marlene was survived by her son Douglas, her sister Judy, and her many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her brother Jim, her husband Darrell, and her sons Dennis and David.

A service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 26th, 2024, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls, Idaho. Marlene had requested in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Idaho Food Bank to help those in need.

Marlene also wanted to thank Lisa at the Moville Record for all her help over the years and the great conversations they shared.