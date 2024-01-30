 Skip to content

Andrea Fetterman

Andrea L. Fetterman, 58 of Moville, Iowa passed away Thursday, January 25, 2024 at her home, surrounded by her family. 

Celebration of Life will be held from 4-6-pm Monday, February 5, 2024 at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, Iowa.

