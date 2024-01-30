Andrea Fetterman By Editor | January 30, 2024 | 0 Andrea L. Fetterman, 58 of Moville, Iowa passed away Thursday, January 25, 2024 at her home, surrounded by her family. Celebration of Life will be held from 4-6-pm Monday, February 5, 2024 at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, Iowa. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Delores (Baird) Hummel January 30, 2024 | No Comments » Patricia “Pat” Schwarz January 30, 2024 | No Comments » Mark Cripps January 24, 2024 | No Comments » LeRoy Mohr January 24, 2024 | No Comments » Marlene Florke January 24, 2024 | No Comments »