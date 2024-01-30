Delores (Baird) Hummel

Delores Ann (Baird) Hummel, 90, was called to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at the Unity Point Health – St. Luke’s Hospital of Sioux City.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 5, 2024 from 10:00 AM- 11:00 AM, with a funeral service immediately following at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home in Moville with Dr. Lloyd Grant officiating. Burial will be at the Westfork Cemetery of Climbing Hill.

Delores Ann (Baird) Hummel was born June 4, 1933 in the family home in Westfork Township, Iowa, to Wilbur and Betty (Zeglin) Baird. She attended Westfork #1 country school through 8th grade and graduated from Climbing Hill High School in 1951.

Delores married her high school sweetheart, Philip Virgil Hummel from Oto, Iowa in Odell, Illinois on June 9, 1951. To this union five children were born: Susan, Debbie, Clark, Dawn and Laurie.

Delores was a homemaker who had the gift of hospitality. She enjoyed hosting missionaries in her home. She also hosted the Good News Club in her home for many years, and attended the Christian Women’s Club, Friendship Bible Coffees, Bible Study Fellowship and was a Sunday school teacher for many years.

She loved spending time with her family and especially enjoyed caring for her grandchildren and baking with them. She was a good cook and loved having family gatherings. She liked horses, crocheting, sewing and embroidering.

Survivors include daughter, Susan (Dennis) Dyvig; daughter, Debbie (Kent) Wahlberg and their daughters, Emily and Kelsey; son, Clark (Lori) Hummel and their children, Carly, Jacob and Joseph; daughter, Dawn (Dave) Denekas and their children, Andrew, Melanie, Kayla, Isaiah and Jeremiah; daughter, Laurie (Chuck) Campbell and her children, Cody and Lacey. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Virginia Dunn; and many sisters and brothers-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one brother.

The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of arrangements.