Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — January 23, 2024

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Date: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: MVAOCOU High School Library, Mapleton

Present: Wimmer, Streck, Kennedy, Hamann, and Schram

Others: Approximately 12 guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting – president Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

1.) Peg from Mapleton Library presented on the new options on the library’s website that allows access to old MV and MVAO yearbooks and Mapleton Press publications. You may access this information at www.mapleton.lib.ia.us

2.) Sarah Schmidt, former MVAO employee and current AEA employee, spoke to the board about her concerns regarding the proposed legislation to cut the Iowa AEAs and how that will affect our district.

3.) Brayden Doty addressed the board regarding his appreciation of our music programs and the successes that he has achieved in our programs.

B. Correspondence – MVAO received a letter from a local patron thanking some of our high school students that helped them move, along with a donation for the program of the students’ choice

III. Consent Agenda – Schram moved and Hamann seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried. General $295,453.48; Management $3,409.64; PPEL $8,625; Activity $28,434.23; Hot Lunch $18,667.78; Infrastructure $34,117.98; Extra & Hourly pay $168,275.87.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Hirings/Contract Modifications – Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the hiring of Brittany Tisdale (para), Jessi Golden (HS secretary), Dan Dougherty (long-term MS sub) and Marie Whiteing (half-time long term MS sub), and the resignation of Julie Hueschen from her National Honor Society sponsor position. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Wellness Policy Updates – Hamann moved and Streck seconded to approve the wellness policy as presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Exterior Paint Quote for Bus Barn – Streck moved and Schram seconded to table this item until February so we can obtain more quotes in order to show due diligence. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

A. Preparation of School Calendar 2024-2025

VI. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Set Summer Driver Education registration fees for summer 2024

VIII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, February 12, 2024, 7:00 PM – Anthon

IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:50 PM. The board continued in exempt session regarding employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary – Klingensmith

MVAO Board Bills 1/23/24

GENERAL FUND

AMAZON.COM BUSINESS ACCOUNT SUPPLIES 1,205.28

AMERICAN AED SUPPLIES..291.00

AMPLIFY TRAINING 5,000.00

ARMSTEAD, ANDREW REIMBURSEMENT 1,190.42

BLICK ART MATERIALS

SUPPLIES485.12

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 330.53

BOYER VALLEY CSD OPEN ENROLLMENT 3,885.40

BREWER TESTING SERVICES TESTING 526.00

BRITTON, LAURIE REIMBURSEMENT 10.00

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 1,078.84

CENEX FLEETCARD FUEL CHARGES 453.06

CENTURYLINK PHONE 390.18

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 6,356.79

CITY OF MAPLETON

UTILITIES30,695.07

CLARK, KRISTI

REIMBURSEMENT358.92

COLBERT’S MARKET

SUPPLIES369.24

COLLEGEBOARD SUPPLIES.73.44

COLLINS, BILL

REIMBURSEMENT294.00

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS PARTS 434.85

CRAWFORD COUNTY

ELECTION502.24

DANBURY REVIEW

PUBLISHING805.41

dba FAST BREAK WINDSHIELD REPAIR REPAIRS 550.00

DENTONS DAVIS BROWN PC LEGAL 2,081.08

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION TRAINING 200.00

EDUCATORS BENEFIT CONSULTANTS, LLC FLEX BENEFITS 125.00

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSE.479.50

FACTS EDUCATION SOLUTIONS, LLC SERVICES 696.71

FIRST UNUM LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY INSURANCE.1,168.70

HEALTHIEST YOU

INSURANCE655.50

HOEFLING, MISTAYA REIMBURSEMENT 63.43

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL SUPPLIES 2,636.32

HOMETOWN VARIETY

SUPPLIES92.19

HOPSON, J. ROBERT

SERVICES800.00

HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT SUPPLIES 525.00

IMAGINE LEARNING

TRAINING2,500.00

IOWA ASSOC. SCHOOL BOARDS SUPPLIES 2,465.00

IOWA BOARD OF EDUCATION EXAMINERS TRAINING 40.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 25.93

IOWA INFORMATION MEDIA GROUP PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 541.32

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. SUPPLIES 442.38

JAYMAR BUSINESS FORMS SUPPLIES 407.53

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE

SUPPLIES674.39

JESSEN, ZOE REIMBURSE 60.00

JOHNSON PROPANE INC PROPANE 7,450.00

KAFTON, KARLY REIMBURSEMENT 21.20

KINGSLEY-PIERSON HIGH SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT

10,878.84

LEFEBVRE, MICHAELA REIMBURSEMENT 130.00

MACKIN EDUCATIONAL RESOURCE SUPPLIES 592.11

MACS CHEVROLET PONTIAC SUPPLIES 5.23

MAPLETON BP FUEL/

Supplies2,823.85

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 522.13

MASTERS, DENISE REIMBURSEMENT 112.34

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 96.80

MERCYONE ANTHON

PHYSICAL222.03

MID BELL SUPPLIES 1,099.95

MONONA COUNTY SANITARY LANDFILL GARBAGE 15.00

MORGAN, KERA REIMBURSEMENT 97.24

NEW COOP-UTE FUEL 7,934.34

NWIBA ENTRY FEE 150.00

OABCIG CSD OPEN ENROLLMENT 25,822.54

OBERREUTER, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 169.00

PORTER, SAMANTHA REIMBURSEMENT 22.00

QUILL CORPORATION

SUPPLIES3,341.83

SADLER, SAMANTHA REIMBURSEMENT 260.00

SANITARY SERVICES

GARBAGE421.30

SCHOLASTIC INC.

SUPPLIES443.61

SEXTON OIL CO. FUEL 1,546.16

SIOUXLAND LOCK AND KEY SUPPLIES 63.00

SOCIAL THINKING

SUPPLIES252.60

SOHN-MCMILLEN, TERESA REIMBURSEMENT 36.11

STOLL, JOHN REIMBURSE.. 170.10

STOLL, LANA REIMBURSE..416.70

THELANDER, JEFF REIMBURSEMENT 624.90

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE

POSTAGE66.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 136,906.16

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA ENTRY FEE 350.00

US TREASURY SUPPLIES 14.34

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 278.30

VERIZON WIRELESS

TELEPHONE40.01

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE TUITION 19,044.04

WIMMER, JON

REIMBURSEMENT102.75

WINSUPPLY COMMERCIAL CHARGE SUPPLIES 887.36

WOLFE, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 57.84

Fund Total: 295,453.48

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 3,409.64

Fund Total: 3,409.64

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP LEVY FUND

THOMPSON SOLUTIONS GROUP SERVICES 8,625.00

Fund Total: 8,625.00

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, BERWYN

OFFICIAL125.00

AMAZON.COM BUSINESS ACCOUNT SUPPLIES 1,032.07

BSN SPORTS SUPPLIES 1,672.00

BURGER, JACOB REIMBURSEMENT 102.96

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTER-CARD SUPPLIES 68.96

CHESTERMAN COMPANY SUPPLIES 3,801.00

CLUB’S CHOICE FUNDRAISING SUPPLIES 630.60

COMES, JENNA REIMBURSEMENT 408.00

DOSE, COREY

REIMBURSEMENT124.25

ERNST, LOGAN OFFICIAL 125.00

FIRESIDE STEAKHOUSE SUPPLIES 250.00

GRACEFUL BOUTIQUE

SUPPLIES87.50

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 4,193.00

HOMETOWN VARIETY

SUPPLIES402.14

IOWA BASKETBALL COACHES MEMBERSHIP 140.00

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF INSPECTIONS LICENSE..150.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOC. MEMBERSHIP 615.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY ENTRY FEES 75.00

JENNESS, LLOYD

OFFICIAL125.00

KOVARNA, DAVID REIMBURSEMENT 228.48

LUTMER, NIC OFFICIAL 125.00

MAPLETON BP SUPPLIES 143.28

MAXFIELD, KEN OFFICIAL 125.00

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION FFA 38.00

NELSON, NIC OFFICIAL 125.00

NORTH HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEES 54.00

PEDERSEN, LES OFFICIAL 125.00

PEPIN, STACIE

REIMBURSEMENT54.00

PETERSEN, SHAWN

OFFICIAL125.00

RADA CUTLERY

SUPPLIES1,807.05

RHONDA RAUCH PHOTOGRAPHY SERVICES 780.00

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLIES 2,200.00

ROYER, MARK OFFICIAL 125.00

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 652.61

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSE..58.41

SCHABEN, JACOB OFFICIAL..90.00

SOUTHEASTERN PERFORMANCE APPAREL SUPPLIES 189.00

WALSH, JOHN OFFICIAL 90.00

WESSLING, DOUGLAS

OFFICIAL215.00

WILCOX, JOHN OFFICIAL 125.00

WIMMER, JON

REIMBURSEMENT772.88

WORLDSTRIDES MS DC

TRIP6,059.04

Fund Total: 28,434.23

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

KEMPS MILK 1,383.56

LANSINK, SHEILA REIMBURSEMENT 7.16

MARTIN BROS.

SUPPLIES17,277.06

Fund Total: 18,667.78

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

A-1 PREFERRED

SERVICES7,935.00

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY COPIERS 2,315.31

LAWLER SUPPLIES 398.08

MONONA CO. IRON

SUPPLIES935.00

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 1,653.49

PQL SUPPLIES 1,828.47

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICE SERVICES 1,200.15

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba SERVICES 196.48

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT

17,656.00

Fund Total: 34,117.98

