Moville City Council — January 24, 2024 Budget Meeting

Moville City Council

Moville City Council Budget Meeting

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Mayor Scott Linden called the meeting to order at around 6:30 pm. Roll Call: John Parks, Paul Malm joins via Zoom, Bret Hayworth, Jared Rapp all present. Calvin Mellies is absent. Malm motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Rapp. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Mike Weaver, Jerry Sailer, and Houston Scheer. No speakers during Open Forum.

Council reviews 2024-2025 Department Budgets for Fire Department, Parks, Pool, Water, Wastewater, Streets / Road Use, City Hall and Community Center. No action taken on approval of 2024-25 budget at this time.

Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed.

With no further business Rapp motioned to adjourn around 8:15 pm and Parks seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Michaela Peterson, City Clerk

Scott Linden, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 1, 2024