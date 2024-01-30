 Skip to content

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — January 16, 2024

| |

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

January 16, 2024

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Courthouse Boardroom on January 16, 2024 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each Board member, unless otherwise indicated.  The pledge of allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 1/16/24 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the 1/9/2024 Board meeting minutes.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the payroll dated 1/15/2024 and claims issued 1/16/24.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve a letter of support for the Iowa DOT Application for a Railroad Crossing Elimination Program Grant as presented by Dakin Schultz from the IA DOT.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Frontier Communications in Section 28/33 of Grant Township on 150th St. and to approve a permit to Frontier Communications in Section 25/26 of Grant Township on 150th St.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a gravel contract with Hallett Materials for a 1-year contract for 20,000 tons for $8.40 per ton.  Motion Carried. 

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the Plymouth Co. Semi Annual report for July to December 2023 as presented by Treasurer Shelly Sitzmann.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the FY 22-23 Conservation Board annual report. 

  Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve the Sheriff’s quarterly Treasurers report from October to December 2023.  Motion Carried.

Sheriff Jeff TeBrink presented the jail and communication center quarterly report for discussion.

Sheriff TeBrink presented the FY 2024-25 Sheriff, Communication Center and Jail proposed budget.  Administrative Assistant Amy Augustine, Chief Deputy Rick Singer, Lt. Scott Dorhout, Sgt. Jake Wingert and Communication Center Manager Kirk Hatting were present for the budget presentation. 

Shawn Olson, E911 Director and Kirk Hatting, Communication Center Manager were present to discuss the E911 FY 2024-25 budget and cost sharing on new equipment for the Plymouth County Communication Center with the county budget.  

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Anderson, to cover the infrastructure cost for the Communication Center renovation for $78,550 with L.O.S.T. funds in FY 2023-24.  Motion Carried.

Nick Beck, Conservation Director present the FY 2024-25 Conservation department budget and explained future projects with budget needs based on the Conservation Master Plan study that was conducted.

The Board of Supervisors discussed the FY 2024-25 budget. 

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 2:15 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor 

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 1-16-2024

City of Akron  UTILITIES 101.58

Akron Hometowner  

publications866.55

Axon Enterprise  taser 2921.00

Bauer Built  TIRES & 

TUBES3199.52

Bekins Fire  extinguisher for 

vehicle94.30

Beyond Trust Corporation  2024 maintenance 2887.48

Bomgaars  supplies 592.37

City of Brunsville UTILITIES 104.40

Budden Plumbing  water 

heater1033.19

Burnight Glass  repairs 235.00

Chapman Overhead Door  BUILDINGS 673.00

Steven Chapman  meeting 

expenses613.15

Christian Home Association  juvenile shelter care 1212.90

CMBA Architects  

BUILDINGS2044.96

Cole Papers  supplies 375.03

City of Craig  UTILITIES 42.00

Crittenton Center  juvenile shelter care 2425.80

Culligan Water  repairs 1125.38

CWD  food supplies 1453.57

Conner Delfs  cell phone 

allowance90.00

Victoria DeVos  cell phone, 

supplies52.44

Document Depot  shredding 49.00

Scott Dorhout  cell phone 

allowance90.00

Drivers License Guide  2024 ID checking guide 81.95

Eakes Inc  courthouse 

supplies1069.16

Fareway  food supplies 405.20

Farmers Coop-Craig  fuel 1537.84

Dawn Fifita  cell phone 

allowance90.00

Floyd River Materials  

aggregate793.17

Floyd Valley Hospital Comm  community health services 41277.45

Frericks Repair  fuel 2205.66

Frontier  phone 129.95

Gordon Flesch Co  copies 34.69

Grainger  supplies 81.34

Greenway Lawn Care  2024 lawn contract 2502.63

Nicholas Hanson  cell phone allowance 90.00

Kirk Hatting  cell phone 

allowance90.00

Brian Heidesch  cell phone allowance 90.00

Pat Heissel  cell phone 

allowance90.00

Adam Heitritter  cell phone allowance 90.00

Henry M. Adkins & Son  maintenance agreement 4750.00

City of Hinton  UTILITIES 137.77

ICAP  MISCELLANEOUS 27.00

Intoximeters Inc mouthpiece..107.00

Iowa Co Recorder’s Assoc  2024 research & ed dues 250.00

Iowa DOT  SIGNS 37.00

Iowa Information Inc.  

publications1172.44

Iowa Negotiation & Consulting  3rd qtr HR contract 1350.00

Iowa One Call  locate service..45.00

Iowa Prison Industries  

SIGNS8260.12

Iowa Weed Commissions Assoc.  conference registration 227.00

ISAA dues 990.00

ISAC conference registration..420.00

J & W Tankline  fuel 1722.90

Jack’s Uniforms  uniform 594.50

Jant Pharmacal Corporation  drug test cup 270.00

Jeremiah Jauer  haying/

processing590.00

Tamara Jorgensen  cell phone allowance 90.00

K F Propane  fuel 405.27

Kimball-Midwest  PARTS 1256.11

City of Kingsley  UTILITIES 44.50

Kingsley Drug  inmate meds 111.96

City of LeMars  utilities 718.42

LeMars ACE Hardware  

supplies23.70

L.G. Everist Inc. 

MATERIALS14204.20

Max I Walker  SHOP 

SUPPLIES33.96

MCI  phone call transfers 6.57

Metal Culverts  CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 3733.60

MidAmerican Energy  

utilities4065.66

Mike’s Inc  fuel 4461.43

Mouser Digging & Pump  TILE & INTAKES-REIMB. 15357.50

Northern Lights Foodservice  food supplies 1128.16

O.C. Sanitation  Hillview 

garbage99.37

Shawn Olson  software, 

scanner1238.80

One Office Solutions  

supplies735.69

City of Oyens  UTILITIES 71.00

Kyle Petersen  cell phone 

allowance90.00

Ply Co Board of Health  healthy aging grant 3690.93

Ply Co Solid Waste Agency  hauling/assessment 36128.79

Ply Co Treasurer  flex benefits reimburse 2436.08

Premier Communications  phone services 2673.18

Northwest REC  Hillview 

electric602.57

Rees Mack Sales  PARTS 257.15

City of Remsen  UTILITIES 763.53

Rolling Oil  oil 4573.95

Ron’s Radiator Repair  OUTSIDE SERVICE 210.00

Paul Rubis  cell phone 

allowance120.00

Sapp Bros. Petroleum  EMA 

fuel25884.26

Schmillen Construction  TILE & INTAKES-REIMB.  13380.00

SFG Smith Fertilizer & Grain  MATERIALS 5645.14

Shred-it  shredding 83.87

Rebecca Socknat  office 

supplies202.18

Southern Sioux County RWS  Hillview water 92.76

Stan Houston Equipment  

PARTS86.47

Luke Steeg  OFFICE 

CLEANING80.00

Kerri Ann Stinton  cleaning 

services170.00

Struble, Town of  REFUND 623.78

Jeff TeBrink  cell phone 

allowance90.00

The Dailey Stop  fuel 161.19

Thomson Reuters West  court 

library1659.94

Titan Machinery  tailblade bit & hardware 1334.51

TK Elevator Corp  elevator 

maint269.22

Union County Electric  tower 79.00

US POSTAL SERVICE  

postage516.00

USIC Locating Services  locate service 257.19

U.S.P.C.A Region 21  dog 

trials100.00

Van’s Sanitation  garbage 

pickup565.63

Verizon  data fee 688.34

Wagner Auto Supply battery 404.68

Wal-Mart  supplies 575.88

Jerry Wendt  rent assistance..600.00

WesTel  trunkline 367.57

Williams & Company  2023-24 

audit6560.00

Jacob Wingert  cell phone 

allowance90.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center  juvenile shelter care 10015.70

Ziegler Inc  PARTS 13588.18

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 1, 2024

(#357632)

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment