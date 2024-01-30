Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — January 16, 2024

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

January 16, 2024

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Courthouse Boardroom on January 16, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each Board member, unless otherwise indicated. The pledge of allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 1/16/24 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the 1/9/2024 Board meeting minutes. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the payroll dated 1/15/2024 and claims issued 1/16/24. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve a letter of support for the Iowa DOT Application for a Railroad Crossing Elimination Program Grant as presented by Dakin Schultz from the IA DOT. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Frontier Communications in Section 28/33 of Grant Township on 150th St. and to approve a permit to Frontier Communications in Section 25/26 of Grant Township on 150th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a gravel contract with Hallett Materials for a 1-year contract for 20,000 tons for $8.40 per ton. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the Plymouth Co. Semi Annual report for July to December 2023 as presented by Treasurer Shelly Sitzmann. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the FY 22-23 Conservation Board annual report.

Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve the Sheriff’s quarterly Treasurers report from October to December 2023. Motion Carried.

Sheriff Jeff TeBrink presented the jail and communication center quarterly report for discussion.

Sheriff TeBrink presented the FY 2024-25 Sheriff, Communication Center and Jail proposed budget. Administrative Assistant Amy Augustine, Chief Deputy Rick Singer, Lt. Scott Dorhout, Sgt. Jake Wingert and Communication Center Manager Kirk Hatting were present for the budget presentation.

Shawn Olson, E911 Director and Kirk Hatting, Communication Center Manager were present to discuss the E911 FY 2024-25 budget and cost sharing on new equipment for the Plymouth County Communication Center with the county budget.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Anderson, to cover the infrastructure cost for the Communication Center renovation for $78,550 with L.O.S.T. funds in FY 2023-24. Motion Carried.

Nick Beck, Conservation Director present the FY 2024-25 Conservation department budget and explained future projects with budget needs based on the Conservation Master Plan study that was conducted.

The Board of Supervisors discussed the FY 2024-25 budget.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 2:15 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 1-16-2024

City of Akron UTILITIES 101.58

Akron Hometowner

publications866.55

Axon Enterprise taser 2921.00

Bauer Built TIRES &

TUBES3199.52

Bekins Fire extinguisher for

vehicle94.30

Beyond Trust Corporation 2024 maintenance 2887.48

Bomgaars supplies 592.37

City of Brunsville UTILITIES 104.40

Budden Plumbing water

heater1033.19

Burnight Glass repairs 235.00

Chapman Overhead Door BUILDINGS 673.00

Steven Chapman meeting

expenses613.15

Christian Home Association juvenile shelter care 1212.90

CMBA Architects

BUILDINGS2044.96

Cole Papers supplies 375.03

City of Craig UTILITIES 42.00

Crittenton Center juvenile shelter care 2425.80

Culligan Water repairs 1125.38

CWD food supplies 1453.57

Conner Delfs cell phone

allowance90.00

Victoria DeVos cell phone,

supplies52.44

Document Depot shredding 49.00

Scott Dorhout cell phone

allowance90.00

Drivers License Guide 2024 ID checking guide 81.95

Eakes Inc courthouse

supplies1069.16

Fareway food supplies 405.20

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 1537.84

Dawn Fifita cell phone

allowance90.00

Floyd River Materials

aggregate793.17

Floyd Valley Hospital Comm community health services 41277.45

Frericks Repair fuel 2205.66

Frontier phone 129.95

Gordon Flesch Co copies 34.69

Grainger supplies 81.34

Greenway Lawn Care 2024 lawn contract 2502.63

Nicholas Hanson cell phone allowance 90.00

Kirk Hatting cell phone

allowance90.00

Brian Heidesch cell phone allowance 90.00

Pat Heissel cell phone

allowance90.00

Adam Heitritter cell phone allowance 90.00

Henry M. Adkins & Son maintenance agreement 4750.00

City of Hinton UTILITIES 137.77

ICAP MISCELLANEOUS 27.00

Intoximeters Inc mouthpiece..107.00

Iowa Co Recorder’s Assoc 2024 research & ed dues 250.00

Iowa DOT SIGNS 37.00

Iowa Information Inc.

publications1172.44

Iowa Negotiation & Consulting 3rd qtr HR contract 1350.00

Iowa One Call locate service..45.00

Iowa Prison Industries

SIGNS8260.12

Iowa Weed Commissions Assoc. conference registration 227.00

ISAA dues 990.00

ISAC conference registration..420.00

J & W Tankline fuel 1722.90

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 594.50

Jant Pharmacal Corporation drug test cup 270.00

Jeremiah Jauer haying/

processing590.00

Tamara Jorgensen cell phone allowance 90.00

K F Propane fuel 405.27

Kimball-Midwest PARTS 1256.11

City of Kingsley UTILITIES 44.50

Kingsley Drug inmate meds 111.96

City of LeMars utilities 718.42

LeMars ACE Hardware

supplies23.70

L.G. Everist Inc.

MATERIALS14204.20

Max I Walker SHOP

SUPPLIES33.96

MCI phone call transfers 6.57

Metal Culverts CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 3733.60

MidAmerican Energy

utilities4065.66

Mike’s Inc fuel 4461.43

Mouser Digging & Pump TILE & INTAKES-REIMB. 15357.50

Northern Lights Foodservice food supplies 1128.16

O.C. Sanitation Hillview

garbage99.37

Shawn Olson software,

scanner1238.80

One Office Solutions

supplies735.69

City of Oyens UTILITIES 71.00

Kyle Petersen cell phone

allowance90.00

Ply Co Board of Health healthy aging grant 3690.93

Ply Co Solid Waste Agency hauling/assessment 36128.79

Ply Co Treasurer flex benefits reimburse 2436.08

Premier Communications phone services 2673.18

Northwest REC Hillview

electric602.57

Rees Mack Sales PARTS 257.15

City of Remsen UTILITIES 763.53

Rolling Oil oil 4573.95

Ron’s Radiator Repair OUTSIDE SERVICE 210.00

Paul Rubis cell phone

allowance120.00

Sapp Bros. Petroleum EMA

fuel25884.26

Schmillen Construction TILE & INTAKES-REIMB. 13380.00

SFG Smith Fertilizer & Grain MATERIALS 5645.14

Shred-it shredding 83.87

Rebecca Socknat office

supplies202.18

Southern Sioux County RWS Hillview water 92.76

Stan Houston Equipment

PARTS86.47

Luke Steeg OFFICE

CLEANING80.00

Kerri Ann Stinton cleaning

services170.00

Struble, Town of REFUND 623.78

Jeff TeBrink cell phone

allowance90.00

The Dailey Stop fuel 161.19

Thomson Reuters West court

library1659.94

Titan Machinery tailblade bit & hardware 1334.51

TK Elevator Corp elevator

maint269.22

Union County Electric tower 79.00

US POSTAL SERVICE

postage516.00

USIC Locating Services locate service 257.19

U.S.P.C.A Region 21 dog

trials100.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage

pickup565.63

Verizon data fee 688.34

Wagner Auto Supply battery 404.68

Wal-Mart supplies 575.88

Jerry Wendt rent assistance..600.00

WesTel trunkline 367.57

Williams & Company 2023-24

audit6560.00

Jacob Wingert cell phone

allowance90.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center juvenile shelter care 10015.70

Ziegler Inc PARTS 13588.18

