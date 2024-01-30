Probate — Beth McCord

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BETH MCCORD, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR057129

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Beth McCord, Deceased, who died on or about December 12, 2023.

You are hereby notified that on January 3, 2024, the Last Will and Testament of Beth McCord deceased, bearing date of May 3, 2011, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Callie McCord was appointed Executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate pay- ment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless other- wise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated January 11, 2024

Callie McCord, Executor of Estate

105 W. Cedar Ct.

Lawton, IA 51030

Ryan D. Beardshear, ICIS#: AT0012530

Attorney for Executor

Beardshear Law

232 Main Street, P.O. Box 454

Moville, IA 51039

Date of second publication: January 25, 2024

Probate Code Section 304

*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 18, 2024

Thursday, January 25, 2024