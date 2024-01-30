Probate — Maxcell Spriggs

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MAXCELL SPRIGGS, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR020418

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Maxcell Spriggs, Deceased, who died on or about January 6, 2024:

You are hereby notified that on January 16, 2024, the Last Will and Testament of Maxcell Spriggs, deceased, bearing date of September 23, 2009, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Nancy Rutter-Spriggs was appointed Executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: January 16, 2024

/S/ Nancy Rutter-Spriggs

Nancy Rutter-Spriggs, Executor of Estate

411 E. 4th Street

Kingsley, IA 51028

/S/ Barry Thompson

Barry Thompson, ICIS#: AT0007814

Attorney for Executor

Thompson Law Office, LLP

4 East 2nd Street, PO Box 219

Kingsley, IA 51028

Date of second publication

February 1, 2024

Probate Code Section 304

*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Thursday, February 1, 2024