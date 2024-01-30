Woodbury Central School Board Minutes/Bills/Checks — January 11, 2024
Woodbury Central Community School
Regular Board Meeting
January 11, 2024
The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on Jan. 11th, 2024 with President Nelson calling the meeting to order at 7:30 pm.
Members Present: Nelson, Cross, Mellies, Lloyd, Biggerstaff. Absent: Thomas, Reblitz
Visitors: Brittni VanderMolen, Madi Lloyd, Emma Lambert, Lexie Gilbert, Emma King, Faith Lambert, Erin Reinders.
Agenda: Moved by Cross, to approve the agenda. Motion carried, all voting aye.
Minutes: Moved by Lloyd, to waive the reading of the Nov 20, 2023 and both Dec 12, 2023 minutes and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.
Bills: Moved by Cross, to approve the bills of $94,238.80 from the General fund, $1,303.00 from the Management fund, $6,454.04 from the Activity Fund, and $12,316.84 from the Lunch Fund and prepaid checks of $22,621.81 from the General Fund, $88,246.84 the Sales Tax Fund, $11,617.55 from the Activity Fund, and $3,013.70 from the Nutrition Fund . Motion carried, all voting aye.
Visitor Comments: None.
Reports: Metcalf – report, Lambert – report, Glackin – report, Bormann – student report by Madi Lloyd on teachers.
Policies/Procedures:
* Notification of open enroll into WC
Buildings and Grounds:
* Moved by Lloyd to approve AK Painting quote of $11,700 to paint the high school gym. Motion carried, all voting aye.
* No motion on wall mats.
Personnel:
* Moved by Cross to approve Tristan Jessen and Jalen Spink as volunteer track coaches for 2024. Motion carried, all voting aye.
* Moved by Cross to approve the Resolution on Superintendent Search Confidentiality. Resolution passed, all voting aye.
Board Items:
* Moved by Lloyd to approve a resolution providing Modified Allowable Growth of $101,081 to fund At Risk/Dropout prevention program on the 2024-25 Budget. Motion carried, all voting aye.
Good of Cause:
* 3 students enrolled in Student to Para program this semester
* Student Council Reps concerned about school safety – Glackin briefed on school safety measures in place.
Closed session: Moved by Cross, second by Lloyd to go into closed session pursuant Iowa Code Section 21.5 (j) to discuss the purchase of particular real estate where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the school would have to pay for that property. Roll call vote – all voted yes. Board went into closed session at 8:34 pm.
8:55 pm– Motion by Cross, second by Lloyd to go out of closed session. Motion carried all voting aye.
Adjourn: Moved by Lloyd, to adjourn. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board adjourned at 8:56 pm.
Christen Howrey, Secretary
Eric Nelson, President
BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS JANUARY 2024 BOARD INVOICES
Checking 1
Checking 1 Fund: 10 OPERATING FUND
ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS 3RD PARTY ADMIN 109.20
AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 862.00
Allen’s Septic & Portable Service, Inc. GARBAGE DISPOSAL 473.12
Beelner Service Inc. WINTERIZE SYSTEM 592.80
COMMERCIAL LIGHTING LIGHTING SUPPLIES 2,387.47
Vendor Total: 2,387.47
CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP. CLEANING SUPPLIES 1,131.30
Fisher, James REIMB GAS 33.68
Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame
Hats286.00
IMAGINE LEARNING
6TH GRADE MATH404.40
INST. SUPPLIES100.00
Vendor Total: 504.40
INDUSTRY SIMULATION EDUCATION NASA TRIP
1,330.00
IOWA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS INSPECTIONS 50.00
KINGSLEY-PIERSON SCHOOL
OPEN ENROLLMENT
TUITION20,754.72
OPEN ENROLLMENT 1,002.96
Vendor Total: 21,757.68
LEARNING A-Z LW Special Ed Curriculum Renewal 723.00
Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. SHOP SUPPLIES 117.76
MEADOWS INC., THE USE OF COURSE FOR 2024 GOLF & CROSS CTY 2,000.00
MID AMERICAN ENERGY
ELECTRICITY148.26
ELECTRICITY306.57
ELECTRICITY8,772.20
NATURAL GAS351.40
NATURAL GAS247.08
ELECTRICITY423.02
ELECTRICITY50.22
Vendor Total: 10,298.75
MID-BELL MUSIC
INST. BOOK12.99
INST SUPPLIES38.97
Vendor Total: 51.96
MIDSTEP SERVICES SPEC ED SERVICES_LG 12,000.00
MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 713.32
MTC MECHANICAL INSTALL COMBUSTION FAN RELAY-BOILER 2 2,378.50
NWAEA HEARING
INTERPRETER19,519.34
ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECKS 61.00
POWERLIFT Cable and Pully for pull down machines 224.00
Shipping20.00
Vendor Total: 244.00
RECORD, THE
PUBLISHING627.52
PUBLISHING18.00
Vendor Total: 645.52
SCHOOL BUS SALES 6 – AIR FOIL EXT BRACKETS 4,715.58
CR FOR AIR FOIL(785.93)
Vendor Total: 3,929.65
SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, LLC mobile storage 2,063.13
Schramm, Kelsey REIMBURSE CHARACTER ED SUPPLIES
110.06
Smith, Lance REIMB GAS 23.00
SYMMETRY ENERGY SOLUTIONS, LLC NATURAL GAS 1,943.36
Vendor Total:1,943.36
CULLIGAN T & B ENTERPRISES
SOFTENER RENTAL55.00
SOFTENER RENTAL30.00
SOFTENER RENTAL AND SALT
130.00
TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 650.16
Trudeau, Mary REIMBURSE CLASS SUPPLIES 162.14
WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE GATEWAY TO COLLEGE-2 SLOTS 6,871.50
Fund Total: 94,238.80
Checking Account
Total: 94,238.80
Checking 3
Checking 3 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT FUND
True North Companies ADD NEW BUS TO POLICY 1,303.00
Fund Total 1,303.00
Checking Account Total 1,303.00
Checking 6
Checking 6 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY FUND
ABERSON, JOSHUA
JH BB OFFICIAL90.00
JH BB OFFICIAL90.00
JV OFFICIAL90.00
Vendor Total:270.00
CHESTERMAN CO. concession supplies 495.31
Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame
Singlets2,415.00
2023 for football decal gym..10.00
2023 for football gym banner.45.00
Vendor Total: 2,470.00
Hirschman, Donnie JH BB
OFFICIAL90.00
IOWA CENTRAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE 2024 Triton Jazz Festival entry fee 150.00
Iowa Girls Coaches Association IGCA Scrimmages 60.00
LAWTON-BRONSON SCHOOL ARCHERY ENTRY FEE 62.00
MUHL TECH BASEBALL 7’x3’ Pitching Platform 950.00
NORTH LINN HIGH SCHOOL WR ENTRY FEE 85.00
Northwest Iowa Bandmasters Association NWIBA District Jazz registration fee 150.00
Smit, Lindsay REIMBURSE MS DANCE SUPPLIES 131.93
Tripoli CSD WR ENTRY FEE..125.00
Valley Athletics WC Baseball
Hats1,414.80
Fund Total: 6,454.04
Checking Account Total 6,454.04
Checking 7
Checking 7 Fund: 61 NUTRITION FUND
CHESTERMAN CO FOOD 465.77
EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY
FOOD679.78
CREDIT(59.47)
FOOD231.24
FOOD462.48
FOOD448.10
FOOD260.20
Vendor Total: 2,022.33
MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO
FOOD2,520.13
GENERAL SUPPLIES235.54
FOOD3,173.74
FOOD3,552.13
SUPPLIES146.44
Vendor Total: 9,627.98
PAN-O-GOLD BAKING CO
FOOD86.66
FOOD73.10
Vendor Total: 159.76
SANFORD, MARK OR SARAH REIMB LUNCH BALANCE..41.00
Fund Total: 12,316.84
Checking Account
Total: 12,316.84
DECEMBER 2023 PREPAID
Checking Account: 1
Vendor: VERIZON WIRELESS
Check Total: 343.36
CELL PHONES
Vendor: ROYAL PUBLISHING
Check Total: 350.00
STATE FOOTBALL PROGRAM
Vendor: Popplers Music Inc.
Check Total: 194.83
Foundations for a Superior Performance87.89
Foundations for a Superior Performance50.00
Foundations for a Superior Performance39.99
Vendor: Penguin Patch Holiday Shop
Check Total: 3,490.43
TAG FUNDRAISER
Vendor: Joshua Ruhrer
Check Total: 660.00
2ND DAILY TRIP REIMB NOV23
Vendor: LINDEN CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC
Check Total: 85.00
DRIVER PHYSICAL
Checking Account ID: 1
Total without Voids: 5,123.62
Checking Account: 55
Vendor: THOMSON SOLUTIONS
Check Total: 11,746.84
NEW SERVER
Vendor: SCHOOL BUS SALES
Check Total: 76,500.00
USED BUS PURCHASE-GAS
Checking Account ID: 5
Total without Voids: 88,246.84
Checking Account: 6
Vendor: MATTHEW CAMPBELL
Check Total: 130.00
OFFICIAL
Woodbury Central SchoolDetail Check RegisterPage: 2
Vendor: RICH CROW
Check Total: 160.00
BB OFFICIALS
Vendor: ADAM DEROCHER
Check Total: 130.00
BB OFFICIALS65.00
BB OFFICIALS65.00
Vendor: AARON HARTMAN
Check Total: 160.00
BB OFFICIAL
Vendor: CARSON JENNESS
Check Total: 90.00
JH BB OFFICIAL
Vendor: ERWIN KEIZER
Check Total: 160.00
BB OFFICIALS
Vendor: GREGORY KIRWAN
Check Total: 130.00
OFFICIAL
Vendor: CALEB LUBBERS
Check Total: 60.00
JV BB OFFICIAL
Vendor: Jenni Malsam
Check Total: 130.00
BB OFFICIALS
Vendor: TAYLOR POLLOW
Check Total: 90.00
JH BB OFFICIAL
Vendor: DYLAN RILEY
Check Total: 130.00
OFFICIAL65.00
OFFICIAL65.00
Vendor: Chandler Todd
Check Total: 60.00
JV BB OFFICIAL
Vendor: JASON UHL
Check Total: 130.00
BB OFFICIALS
Vendor: John Wilcox
Check Total: 90.00
JV BB OFFICIAL
Vendor: Mark Zalme
Check Total: 160.00
BB OFFICIALS
Vendor: BERWYN ABERSON
Check Total: 90.00
BB OFFICIAL
Vendor: RICH CROW
Check Total: 130.00
BB OFFICIAL65.00
BB OFFICIAL65.00
Vendor: George Davidson
Check Total: 130.00
BB OFFICIAL65.00
BB OFFICIAL65.00
Vendor: Dave Drew
Check Total: 130.00
BB OFFICIAL
Vendor: JOEL GOTTLIEB
Check Total: 130.00
BB OFFICIAL
Vendor: CARSON JENNESS
Check Total: 90.00
JH BB OFFICIAL
Vendor: KYLE OSWALD
Check Total: 130.00
BB OFFICIAL
Vendor: TAYLOR POLLOW
Check Total: 180.00
JH BB OFFICIAL90.00
JH BB OFFICIAL90.00
Vendor: Jim Wagner
Check Total: 130.00
BB OFFICIAL
Checking Account ID: 6
Total without Voids: 2,950.00
Checking Account: 7
Vendor: KRYSTINA RASMUSSEN
Check Total: 45.00
REISSUE-MILK CREDIT
Vendor: ACE REFRIGERATION, CO.
Check Total: 2,968.70
walk in freezer repairs
Checking Account ID: 7
Total without Voids: 3,013.70
DEC23 P-CARD PAYMENT
Batch Description: DEC 2023 BMO ACTIVITY
Vendor ID:AMAZON
Amount: 29.85
Description: JEWELS FOR UNIFORMS
Vendor ID: AMAZON
Amount: 66.67
Description: COSTUMES-PLAY
Vendor ID: American Appraisal Associates
Amount: 126.50
Description:CONCESS SUPPLIES
CONCESS SUPPLIES95.00
CONCESS SUPPLIES31.50
Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Amount: 74.85
Description: CLEAN UP CREW PIZZA
Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL
Amount: 9.75
Description: CONCESS SUPPLIES
Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL
Amount: 3.00
Description: WR MED KIT
Vendor ID: DOMINO’S
Amount: 79.91
Description:TEAM MEAL
Vendor ID: EXPRESSIONS VINYL
Amount: 72.13
Description: VINYL FOR UNIFORMS
Vendor ID: HOBBY LOBBY
Amount: 39.29
Description: SET DRESSING
Vendor ID:HOLIDAY INN
Amount: 540.96
Description: FB CHEER STATE FB ROOMS
Vendor ID: HOLIDAY INN
Amount: 5,673.92
Description: STATE FB ROOMS
STATE FB CHEER ROOMS..1,001.28
STATE FB ROOMS 4,005.12
STATE FB SIDELINE STAFF
ROOMS667.52
Vendor ID: MENARDS
Amount: 59.93
Description: SET SUPPLIES
SET SUPPLIES22.95
SET SUPPLIES36.98
Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB
Amount: 68.73
Description: CONCESS SUPPLIES
Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB
Amount: 694.83
Description: CONCESS SUPPLIES
Vendor ID:SLEEP INN
Amount: 739.20
Description: DANCE ROOMS
Vendor ID: TARGET
Amount: 37.41
Description:GLUE/LASHES/LIPSTICK
Vendor ID: TARGET
Amount: 124.47
Description: COSTUMES-PLAY
Vendor ID: TRACKWRESTLING
Amount: 50.00
Description:STAT PROGRAM
Vendor ID: U.S. POST OFFICE
Amount: 9.00
Description:POSTAGE TO BE REIMB
Vendor ID: UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Amount: 117.00
Description: STATE FB MEALS-REIMB
Vendor ID: WALGREENS
Amount: 10.15
Description:FACE JEWELS
Vendor ID: WILD ONES
Amount: 40.00
Description:NATIVE PLANT SIGNS
Batch 1099 Total: 0.00
Batch Total: 8,667.55
Batch Description:DEC 2023 BMO-GENERAL
Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP
Amount: 69.16
Description:GAS
Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP
Amount: 52.99
Description:GAS
Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP
Amount: 35.00
Description:GAS
Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP
Amount: 51.20
Description:GAS
Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP
Amount: 77.00
Description:GAS
Vendor ID: ALDI
Amount: 224.90
Description: FOODS LABS AND VETERANS BREAKFAST
VETERANS BREAKFAST84.68
FOODS LABS140.22
Vendor ID: AMAZON
Amount: 388.08
Description:SUPPLIES
GENERAL LIBRARY BOOKS 5.99
GENERAL SUPPLIES 157.71
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES..14.23
MS SUPPLIES 6.86
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES..63.77
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES.. 20.39
GENERAL SUPPLIES 119.13
Vendor ID: AMAZON
Amount: 268.37
Description: CLEANING SUPPLIES/INK
CLEANING SUPPLIES 222.39
INK 45.98
Vendor ID: AMAZON
Amount: 1,240.55
Description:TECH SUPPLIES
SYLUS PENS,BULBS, WIRELESS VIDEO 338.96
PRINTER 301.47
INK 600.12
Vendor ID: AMPRIDE
Amount: 74.73
Description:GAS
GASOLINE52.07
GASOLINE22.66
Vendor ID: B & H Photo
Amount: 756.98
Description: WIRELESS MICS
Vendor ID: BOMGAARS
Amount: 61.74
Vendor ID: BOMGAARS
Amount: 17.72
Description: SHOP SUPPLIES
Vendor ID: BOMGAARS
Amount: 1,805.97
Description: SNOW BLOWER/POST
SNOW BLOWER 1,599.98
POSTS FOR NO PARKING 205.99
Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Amount: 62.27
Description: GAS
Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Amount: 374.85
Description: GAS
Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Amount: 200.01
Description:GAS
Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Amount: 27.84
Description: GAS
Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Amount: 100.56
Description:GAS
Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Amount: 61.73
Description: GAS
Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Amount: 44.00
Description: GAS
Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Amount: 114.85
Description:GAS
Vendor ID: CENEX GAS STATION
Amount: 35.00
Description: GAS
Vendor ID: CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING, INC.
Amount: 842.00
Description: GARBAGE BAGS
Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL
Amount: 51.30
Description:FOODS LAB
Vendor ID: FAREWAY STORES INC.
Amount: 34.40
Description: FOODS LAB
Vendor ID: FMCSA D & A CLEARINGHOUSE
Amount: 62.50
Description:CLEARINGHOUSE BUS DRIVER INQUIRIES
Vendor ID: Gateway Hotel & Conference Center
Amount: 349.44
Description:TRACK COACH CLINIC ROOMS
TRACK COACH CLINIC
ROOMS232.96
EXTRA CHG ROOM-REQUESTING REFUND 116.48
Vendor ID: Gateway Hotel & Conference Center
Amount: 110.88
Description: TRACK COACHES CLINIC
Vendor ID: GULF OIL
Amount: 50.00
Description: GAS
Vendor ID: HILLYARD INC.
Amount: 1,922.94
Description: CLEANING SUPPLIES
Vendor ID: HOLIDAY INN
Amount: 180.32
Description: COACH ROOM
Vendor ID: HOLIDAY INN Des Moines Airport
Amount: 1,980.16
Description: STATE FB ROOMS
STATE FB BUS DRIVER RM..333.76
STATE FB COACH RMS 990.08
STATE FB CHEER COACH
RMS333.76
AD STATE FB RMS 322.56
Vendor ID: IASBO
Amount: 150.00
Description: TRAINING
Amount: 150.00
Vendor ID: IOWA EVENT CENTER
Amount: 12.00
Description: PARKING
Vendor ID: IOWA RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION
Amount: 275.00
Description: PRO START EDUCATOR WORKSHOP
Vendor ID: IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Amount: 200.00
Description: LEGO REGISTRATION
Vendor ID: JAY BROS. FUEL
Amount: 38.86
Description: GAS
Vendor ID: KUM & GO
Amount: 35.70
Description: GAS
Vendor ID: McDonalds
Amount: 7.91
Description: TRAVEL EXP
Vendor ID: MEALS STAFF TRAVEL
Amount: 40.19
Description: AD MEALS FB SEMI AND FINALS
Vendor ID: MEALS STAFF TRAVEL
Amount: 28.89
Description: STAFF MEALS
Vendor ID: MENARDS
Amount: 9.96
Vendor ID: MENARDS
Amount: 420.68
Description: DEF AND BUS SUPPLIES
Vendor ID: MENARDS
Amount: 144.69
Description:SHOP SUPPLIES
Vendor ID: MENARDS
Amount: 989.41
Description: CABINETS / CHAIR
CABINET/CHAIR 287.46
CABINETS FOR VONDRAK..701.95
Vendor ID:Midwest Honda Suzuki Kubota
Amount: 45.42
Description:TRACTOR KEYS
Vendor ID: NWAEA
Amount: 15.00
Description: AEA CLASS FEE
Vendor ID: O’REILLY
Amount: 72.96
Description: FLOOR MATS
Vendor ID: PEPPER & SON, J.W.
Amount: 121.49
Description: HS HONOR CHOIR MUSIC
Vendor ID: PHILLIPS 66
Amount: 20.49
Description:GAS
Vendor ID: PRESTO-X-COMPANY
Amount: 74.58
Description:PEST CONTROL
Vendor ID: QUILL CORPORATION
Amount: 311.16
Description: SUPPLIES
Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB
Amount: 51.60
Description: EXT DAY SUPPLIES
Vendor ID: SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, LLC
Amount: 51.37
Description: SUPPLIES
Vendor ID: SILVERSTAR CAR WASH
Amount: 21.40
Description: VAN WASH
Vendor ID: SLEEP INN
Amount: 492.80
Description: STATE DANCE BUS/COACH ROOMS
STATE DANCE COACH RM..246.40
BUS DRIVER STATE DANCE
RM246.40
Vendor ID:SPALDING
Amount: 39.99
Description: PK SUPPLIES
Vendor ID:SPARKYSS
Amount: 35.49
Description:GAS
Vendor ID: SPARKYS
Amount: 24.62
Description:GAS
Vendor ID: SUNNYBROOK
Amount: 100.00
Description: FUNERAL PLANT
Vendor ID: TEACHER SYNERGY
Amount: 6.96
Description: INST. SUPPLY
Vendor ID: Teaching Strategies, LLC
Amount: 392.36
Description: PRESCHOOL CURRICULUM
Vendor ID: U.S. POST OFFICE
Amount: 132.00
Description: POSTAGE
Vendor ID: U.S. POST OFFICE
Amount: 198.00
Description:STAMPS
Vendor ID: USI Education and Government Sales
Amount: 274.91
Description: LAMINATING SUPPLIES
Vendor ID: WALMART
Amount: 122.43
Description:VETERANS BREAKFAST
Vendor ID: West Music
Amount: 84.75
Description:RECORDERS
Vendor ID: WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Amount: 100.00
Description:DRIVER COURSE
Vendor ID: WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN
Amount: 544.35
Description: PHONE AND INTERNET CHARGES
Vendor ID: WINGS STOP
Amount: 11.22
Description:TRAVEL EXP
Batch 1099 Total :935.84
Batch Total: 17,498.19
Report 1099 Total: 935.84
Report Total: 26,165
