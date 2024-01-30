Woodbury Central School Board Minutes/Bills/Checks — January 11, 2024

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

January 11, 2024

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on Jan. 11th, 2024 with President Nelson calling the meeting to order at 7:30 pm.

Members Present: Nelson, Cross, Mellies, Lloyd, Biggerstaff. Absent: Thomas, Reblitz

Visitors: Brittni VanderMolen, Madi Lloyd, Emma Lambert, Lexie Gilbert, Emma King, Faith Lambert, Erin Reinders.

Agenda: Moved by Cross, to approve the agenda. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Lloyd, to waive the reading of the Nov 20, 2023 and both Dec 12, 2023 minutes and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Cross, to approve the bills of $94,238.80 from the General fund, $1,303.00 from the Management fund, $6,454.04 from the Activity Fund, and $12,316.84 from the Lunch Fund and prepaid checks of $22,621.81 from the General Fund, $88,246.84 the Sales Tax Fund, $11,617.55 from the Activity Fund, and $3,013.70 from the Nutrition Fund . Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor Comments: None.

Reports: Metcalf – report, Lambert – report, Glackin – report, Bormann – student report by Madi Lloyd on teachers.

Policies/Procedures:

* Notification of open enroll into WC

Buildings and Grounds:

* Moved by Lloyd to approve AK Painting quote of $11,700 to paint the high school gym. Motion carried, all voting aye.

* No motion on wall mats.

Personnel:

* Moved by Cross to approve Tristan Jessen and Jalen Spink as volunteer track coaches for 2024. Motion carried, all voting aye.

* Moved by Cross to approve the Resolution on Superintendent Search Confidentiality. Resolution passed, all voting aye.

Board Items:

* Moved by Lloyd to approve a resolution providing Modified Allowable Growth of $101,081 to fund At Risk/Dropout prevention program on the 2024-25 Budget. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Good of Cause:

* 3 students enrolled in Student to Para program this semester

* Student Council Reps concerned about school safety – Glackin briefed on school safety measures in place.

Closed session: Moved by Cross, second by Lloyd to go into closed session pursuant Iowa Code Section 21.5 (j) to discuss the purchase of particular real estate where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the school would have to pay for that property. Roll call vote – all voted yes. Board went into closed session at 8:34 pm.

8:55 pm– Motion by Cross, second by Lloyd to go out of closed session. Motion carried all voting aye.

Adjourn: Moved by Lloyd, to adjourn. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board adjourned at 8:56 pm.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Eric Nelson, President

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 1, 2024

(#357630)