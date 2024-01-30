 Skip to content

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — January 16, 2024

| |

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report

Woodbury County  

Payment Date Range: 

01/16/2024 – 01/16/2024

ABM Parking Service 104531  Attorney Parking 235.00

Absolute Mobile Shredding 500225  DH Shredding Service 91.16

Accurate Controls  104665  hard drive 193.31

Ace Refrigeration  1472  DH Equipment Repair 316.00

Alford***, Amy J  100943  DH Employee Mileage 162.44

All Seasons Uniform 500001  9108 – Uniforms – CJ 342.62

Amazon Capital Services 500176  Garden house for native 727.63

American Jail Assc  6939  Dues Harlow 60.00

Anderson****, Sara  501103  DH Mileage 6.55

Anesthesia Consulta 104360  DH Reissue 340.00

ARAMARK Uniform Service 501113  DH Rugs Admin 258.84

Arthur Gallagher Risk 100804  P. Gill Bond 725.00

AT&T Mobility  103362  Outbound texting Acct 89.84

Aventure Staffing  102513  Temp Custodian 3,077.90

B & B Cleaning Spec 43751  Janitorial service 1,450.00

Bauer Built Inc  Tire Bid 147.23

Betsworth, Brooke D 194631  Transcripts to AG’s 8.00

Biomerieux Vitec Inc  25031  DH Lab/Medical Supplies 229.46

Blatchford***, Sara 100925  DH Mileage 16.38

Bob Barker Co  21770  resident shirts 135.80

Bockenstedt***, Dre 98170  NDAA Conference 385.72

Bomgaars  Equipment Maint..285.97

Bound Tree Medical  99477  Paramedic Budget-Medic..272.48

Brandt***, Pamela  501254  DH Mileage 1.24

Brass***. Trevor  500197  Law License 185.00

Bubke, Misty L CSR  1840  Sentencing 10.50

Buckmeier PC, Maxine JGJV028012 & JGJV02801 792.50

Burgess Health Center 36131  Service Area 3 Prepare 700.70

Burgess Public Health 500657  Service Area 3 PHEP 2,444.52

C W Suter & Son Inc 86382  DH Service Call 338.50

Calhoun Burns And Assoc 1737  2023 Bridge Rating 3,004.20

Canine Development  500754  contractual services 140.00

Canon Financial Ser 40698  Contract Charge 97.02

Cardio Partners Inc 105772  DH PC-AED 5,031.73

Cardis Fence & Iron 501265  910X – Snow removal 12 906.00

Carlson, Glenda M.  501013  DH Mileage Reimbursement 44.93

Century Business Products 45076  Maintenance Contracts 127.96

Centurylink  Telephone 315.86

Charm Tex Inc  101919  Household Supplies 187.60

Cherokee Public Health 105410  Service Area 3 Prepare 288.07

Cherokee Regional  101821  Service Area 3 Prepare 900.00

Chesterman CO  Water 987.23

CHN Garbage Service 501043  Garbage 225.70

Claim.MD, Inc.  500662  Billing Platform 106.25

Clayton, Emily  103750  Commission Meeting & Mileage 45.96

Coffee King Roasting  501139  Coffee 95.30

Cole Papers Inc  500417  910X – Custodial supplies 1,014.47

Community Health  99339  Service Area 3 Prepare 900.00

Concordance Healthcare 105837  DH Medical & Lab Suppl 1,408.32

Cornhusker Int Truck 437  Parts & Labor #501 2,634.07

Correctionville Bldg Center 61849  Shop Supplies 9.30

Culligan Water Condition 98620  Maintenance; Buildings 41.50

Dakota Cnty Sheriff 62293  Service Fees 18.00

Davison Fuels & Oil 500060  Gasoline 2,266.20

Delperdang***, Trista 500921  DH Mileage – CAH 7.21

Delta Dental of Iowa 962  Weekly Dental Wire 3,290.68

Derby CRS RPR, Deni 103970  Transcripts 22.00

Des Moines Stamp MFG 66319  Stamps 201.75

Division of Labor  100360  DH Elevator Permit Fee 175.00

Donovan, Joseph M.  500670  Commission Meeting 38.95

Drent***, Angela A  101024  DH Mileage 32.10

Drilling Morningside 70899  medication 764.90

Eakes Office Solution 105329  Janitorial Supplies 739.52

Ecolab Pest Elimina 104086  9101 – Cockroach treatment 230.99

Emergency Medical Products 76172  Paramedic Budget; Medi 346.60

Famous Dave’s BBQ  99976  DH BOH Meeting Lunch 209.25

Fedex  81003  DH Shipping 37.23

Fennell, Thomas  81295  Commission Meetine & Mileage 38.52

FiberComm 99390 Phone 3,595.35

Finish Line Fuels  Gas 17,349.86

Flanders***, Tyler  501064  DH Reimbursement 26.22

Floyd Valley Commun 99085  Service Area 3 Prepare 10,531.30

Floyd Valley Health 99031  Service Area 3 HPP 243.64

Gardner Tree Service 217302  DH Tree Trim Front Lawn 125.00

Gill Hauling Inc  100935  County Landfill 46,074.42

Gill Hauling Inc  500533  9102 – Garbage service 1,921.45

Gordon Flesch Company 500181  Printers 833.96

Graffix Inc  105073  Eyeglass Repair Kits 583.43

H204U Inc 893 bottled water..188.75

Hawarden Regional Health 500658  Service Area 3 Prepare..2,626.03

Health Services of  99695  Service Area 3 Prepare 744.26

Hemocue America  104396  DH Medical & Lab Supplies.. 2,296.00

Hired Gun Enterprises 501034  Professional Services 1,000.00

Hood, Lona  104144  Resolution #2024-1 35,000.00

Horn Memorial Hospital 101132  Service Area 3 Prepare..1,070.74

Hornick City of 112900 Water 77.31

Hundertmark  114771  Shop Supplies 121.00

Hunwardsen***, Amber 98589  DH Mileage 27.51

HyVee Food Stores  1916  DH Replenishment 77.22

HyVee Food Stores  988  DH Environmental Meeting 69.28

IACP  1332  Dues Sheriff 

Sheehan190.00

Inland Truck Parts  117762  Parts & Labor #406 613.96

Innovational Water  501277  DH Hydronic Mgmt 165.00

Innovative Benefit  105492  Weekly Flex Benefits 12,512.41

Iowa County Recorder 501276  Recorder’s Association 250.00

Iowa Information, Inc 1757  Legal Publications Acct 1,894.06

Iowa Office of State  201321  Joseph Cruz  Trial FEC 6,450.00

Iowa State Assn of Counties  120387  MEMBERSHIP DUES 975.00

Iowa State Association 100789  2024 ISAC Spring Conf 210.00

ISAA  238143  Association Dues – 202 650.00

Isaac Chacon***, Lesley 501237  DH Reimbursement 55.14

ISAC Iowa State Ass 213063  ISAC University Bittinger 855.00

Istate Truck Center 103383  Filters #200 402.88

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600  Uniforms 2,023.60

Jimenez***, Candela 1104  Work Comp 255.07

Joaquin***, Norma  501125  DH Mileage CAH/Medicaid 6.55

Johnson Controls  105667  DH Security 3,932.13

Johnson Propane  126071  

Propane3,057.60

Johnson, Jami L.  173039  Depositions 304.00

Johnstone Supply (S 105825)  9101 – Glycol 614.04

Joy Auto Supply Inc 127342  Buildings – Danbury Shed.. 129.05

Karl’s  washer and dryer 2,771.93

Klemish***, Alexcia 105403  DH Mileage 42.18

Language Link  Interpreting 92.81

Leibfried, Danielle 501036  DH Virtual LSP Training 150.00

Lieber***, Jesse  501253  reimburse food 74.56

Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816)  Acct #0733148-01/Inter 327.27

Luna***, Maria  DH Mileage 87.12

Lutgen CSR RPR, Amy 103690  Motion to Suppress 3.00

Mahon, Marcia L  250327  Depositions Joseph Brown 42.00

Mail House  148553  Postage and Meter Contract 4,219.42

Mansfield, John  105072  Commission Meeting & Mileage 42.03

McClure***, Cortney 501066  DH Mileage 188.64

Menards  199721  9108 – Shop supplies 238.99

Mercyone Siouxland  1529  weekly physicals 877.50

Mid American Energy 159813  Electricity 1,548.57

Midwest Wheel  161205  Parts 

#9301,481.42

Miller***, Megan  104482  DH Mileage 277.72

Moreno, Katherine B 98484  Commission Meeting 32.21

Motorola Solutions  103202  01-JAN 2024 to 31-MAR 64,276.92

Moville City of 167600 Water 17.83

Munger Reinschmidt  98836  12/1-12-31-23, General 3,520.02

Munoz***, Cynthia  500073  DH Mileage 58.95

Murphy Tractor  99032  Parts & Labor #413 6,814.74

National Assn Cnty  1316  Woodbury Cnty Annual Membership 400.00

Nationwide  105802  Liability Insurance 200.00

Nelson Berger Funer 172993  #1235 – Cremation Assist 1,300.00

Northside Glass Service 501178  Windshield Repair 55.00

Norton***, Dawn  101268  Reimbursement – Office 93.97

Nutrien Ag Solution 500020  Seed & Fertilizer VM Premix 9,982.00

OBrien County Public 99777  Service Area 3 Prepare 376.05

Oetken***, Lori A  99781  DH Mileage 40.61

Office Elements  100254  Pens, paper, notes, stapler 285.30

Okoboji Motor Company 101578  DH Fleet Car 69.88

One Office Solution 104853  Office Supplies 1,341.86

Orange City Area Health 500645  Service Area 3 Prepare 434.54

Orr***, Leann  103225  DH Reimbursement 63.28

Osceola Community  99601  Service Area 3 Prepare 280.16

Parker, Barbara  99064  Mileage for 2023 meeting 1,528.34

Patagonia Health Inc. 501192  DH Subscription Fees 8,258.04

Pathology Medical  1859  DH CLIA Laboratory Director 125.00

Peterbilt of Sioux  103682  Parts & Labor #934 2,652.20

Petersen Oil Co  100875  Gasohol 457 gals/Little Sioux 2,083.31

Physicians’ Record  250594  DH Type, Printing & Binding 741.80

Pierson City of  1571  Water 70.80

Pioneer Auto  99925  Vehicle Repairs 9,486.36

Pitney Bowes Bank  500888  Acct 29958022/Postage 200.00

Plumbing & Heating  189296  9102 – Plumbing supplies 247.65

Presto-X  DH Pest Control 152.55

Propio LS, LLC  501190  DH Interpretive Service 478.70

Qualtrics, LLC  501273  DH License & Permits 57,000.00

Radco Truck Accessory 500567  Parts #46 3,511.50

Record Printing & Copy 194837  Business Cards 65.00

Ricoh USA, Inc  105143  Black & white meter 542.53

Robertson Implement 500652  Shop Tools 1,477.79

Robertson***, Matthew 500556  DH Reimbursement 466.57

RXC Tires, LLC  501032  Tire Repair #517 560.00

S & S Equipment Inc 100686  Parts & Labor #913 2,757.13

Sapp Bros Petroleum 100280  Gas & Fuel 2,477.61

Scheels All Sport  Uniforms 50.97

Schumacher Elevator 207547  9102 – Semi annual elevator 3,147.72

Security National Bank  208800  Safe deposit box rent 230.00

Security National Bank  December 2023 CC State 1,066.69

Sergeant Bluff Advocate 100648  Legals Publications 1,718.31

Sergeant Bluff Pharmacy 102674  Paramedic Budget; Medi 447.46

Silverstar Car Wash 500401  9108 – Truck (4) wash 39.96

Singing Hills Auto  104619  Car washes 336.60

Sioux City Communit 214000  Meals dec, nov, oct 16,586.54

Sioux City Journal  CINA 301.01

Sioux City Treas (213400)  1500/0011 – WCICC CIP 172,744.56

Sioux County Audito 102742  Autopsy Fees 425.00

Siouxland Animal Hospital  98985  K9 expense 81.75

Siouxland District  218021  DH Fleet Reimbursement 99.60

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000  9101 – Lucky line product 15.00

Siouxland SIR  501270  DH Full Page Vaping AD 500.00

Sneakys  100676  Law Enforcement Lunches 630.00

Socknat***, Nicholas 105273  Clothing Allowance 249.28

Spee Dee Delivery Service 104385  13 Standard shipments 192.85

Standard Insurance  500112  January 2024 Insurance 24,289.00

Stephens-Peck Inc  101938  Peck’s Title Book Revision 250.00

Steves Beane Plumbing 500202  DH Equipment Repair 307.00

Sunset Law Enforcement 103409  Ammo 6,716.10

Superior Vision  104058  December 2023/January 2024 5,372.40

Teel Heating & Air Conditioning  691  Buildings – Oto Shed 100.00

Thomson West  99678  Legal Research 2,195.07

Timmer & Judkins PL 501275  

Legal21,666.67

Titan Machinery Inc 104494  Parts #526 98.50

Treasurer State of Iowa 234610  2023 Gravel Pits 300.00

Tri State Nursing  100040  Temp CNA 5,970.99

Turk, Mari H  TPR Hearing 230.50

Ultra No Touch Car Wash  19  Car Washes 538.40

USPCA Region 21  236748  Dues Chagolla 50.00

UST Testing Service 99704  Monthly tank stick reading 600.00

Vazquez, Arazeli  501187  DH Mileage 26.86

Veenstra & Kimm Inc 239345  Eng Svc for repairs 2,529.62

Verathon Inc  500370  Paramedic Budget; Medical 1,264.60

Verizon Connect Flex 500622  GPS Equipment & Servic 1,218.05

Warnock Building In 501138  parking passes 600.00

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503  Weekly Medical Fees 297,928.87

Western Iowa Telephone 248000  Telephone 504.09

Wingert***, Sindy  105385  DH Mileage 3.93

Woodbury Cnty Disaster 101983  Service Area 3 EMS 4,461.65

Woodbury Cnty Rec  254200  Electric service-DC23 4,073.09

Woodbury Cnty Treas 104770  Copy paper 531.74

Woodbury County Debt Service 99643  DH Rent 6,667.00

Yusten***, April  104373  DH Mileage 65.50

Zavala***, Veronica 500944  DH Mileage 105.46

Zvirgzdinas***, Kellie 101368  DH Homemaker Supplies 57.64

————————————————-

Grand Total: 985,666.27

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 1, 2024

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment