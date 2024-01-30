Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — January 16, 2024
Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
Vendor Publication Report
Woodbury County
Payment Date Range:
01/16/2024 – 01/16/2024
ABM Parking Service 104531 Attorney Parking 235.00
Absolute Mobile Shredding 500225 DH Shredding Service 91.16
Accurate Controls 104665 hard drive 193.31
Ace Refrigeration 1472 DH Equipment Repair 316.00
Alford***, Amy J 100943 DH Employee Mileage 162.44
All Seasons Uniform 500001 9108 – Uniforms – CJ 342.62
Amazon Capital Services 500176 Garden house for native 727.63
American Jail Assc 6939 Dues Harlow 60.00
Anderson****, Sara 501103 DH Mileage 6.55
Anesthesia Consulta 104360 DH Reissue 340.00
ARAMARK Uniform Service 501113 DH Rugs Admin 258.84
Arthur Gallagher Risk 100804 P. Gill Bond 725.00
AT&T Mobility 103362 Outbound texting Acct 89.84
Aventure Staffing 102513 Temp Custodian 3,077.90
B & B Cleaning Spec 43751 Janitorial service 1,450.00
Bauer Built Inc Tire Bid 147.23
Betsworth, Brooke D 194631 Transcripts to AG’s 8.00
Biomerieux Vitec Inc 25031 DH Lab/Medical Supplies 229.46
Blatchford***, Sara 100925 DH Mileage 16.38
Bob Barker Co 21770 resident shirts 135.80
Bockenstedt***, Dre 98170 NDAA Conference 385.72
Bomgaars Equipment Maint..285.97
Bound Tree Medical 99477 Paramedic Budget-Medic..272.48
Brandt***, Pamela 501254 DH Mileage 1.24
Brass***. Trevor 500197 Law License 185.00
Bubke, Misty L CSR 1840 Sentencing 10.50
Buckmeier PC, Maxine JGJV028012 & JGJV02801 792.50
Burgess Health Center 36131 Service Area 3 Prepare 700.70
Burgess Public Health 500657 Service Area 3 PHEP 2,444.52
C W Suter & Son Inc 86382 DH Service Call 338.50
Calhoun Burns And Assoc 1737 2023 Bridge Rating 3,004.20
Canine Development 500754 contractual services 140.00
Canon Financial Ser 40698 Contract Charge 97.02
Cardio Partners Inc 105772 DH PC-AED 5,031.73
Cardis Fence & Iron 501265 910X – Snow removal 12 906.00
Carlson, Glenda M. 501013 DH Mileage Reimbursement 44.93
Century Business Products 45076 Maintenance Contracts 127.96
Centurylink Telephone 315.86
Charm Tex Inc 101919 Household Supplies 187.60
Cherokee Public Health 105410 Service Area 3 Prepare 288.07
Cherokee Regional 101821 Service Area 3 Prepare 900.00
Chesterman CO Water 987.23
CHN Garbage Service 501043 Garbage 225.70
Claim.MD, Inc. 500662 Billing Platform 106.25
Clayton, Emily 103750 Commission Meeting & Mileage 45.96
Coffee King Roasting 501139 Coffee 95.30
Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial supplies 1,014.47
Community Health 99339 Service Area 3 Prepare 900.00
Concordance Healthcare 105837 DH Medical & Lab Suppl 1,408.32
Cornhusker Int Truck 437 Parts & Labor #501 2,634.07
Correctionville Bldg Center 61849 Shop Supplies 9.30
Culligan Water Condition 98620 Maintenance; Buildings 41.50
Dakota Cnty Sheriff 62293 Service Fees 18.00
Davison Fuels & Oil 500060 Gasoline 2,266.20
Delperdang***, Trista 500921 DH Mileage – CAH 7.21
Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 3,290.68
Derby CRS RPR, Deni 103970 Transcripts 22.00
Des Moines Stamp MFG 66319 Stamps 201.75
Division of Labor 100360 DH Elevator Permit Fee 175.00
Donovan, Joseph M. 500670 Commission Meeting 38.95
Drent***, Angela A 101024 DH Mileage 32.10
Drilling Morningside 70899 medication 764.90
Eakes Office Solution 105329 Janitorial Supplies 739.52
Ecolab Pest Elimina 104086 9101 – Cockroach treatment 230.99
Emergency Medical Products 76172 Paramedic Budget; Medi 346.60
Famous Dave’s BBQ 99976 DH BOH Meeting Lunch 209.25
Fedex 81003 DH Shipping 37.23
Fennell, Thomas 81295 Commission Meetine & Mileage 38.52
FiberComm 99390 Phone 3,595.35
Finish Line Fuels Gas 17,349.86
Flanders***, Tyler 501064 DH Reimbursement 26.22
Floyd Valley Commun 99085 Service Area 3 Prepare 10,531.30
Floyd Valley Health 99031 Service Area 3 HPP 243.64
Gardner Tree Service 217302 DH Tree Trim Front Lawn 125.00
Gill Hauling Inc 100935 County Landfill 46,074.42
Gill Hauling Inc 500533 9102 – Garbage service 1,921.45
Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Printers 833.96
Graffix Inc 105073 Eyeglass Repair Kits 583.43
H204U Inc 893 bottled water..188.75
Hawarden Regional Health 500658 Service Area 3 Prepare..2,626.03
Health Services of 99695 Service Area 3 Prepare 744.26
Hemocue America 104396 DH Medical & Lab Supplies.. 2,296.00
Hired Gun Enterprises 501034 Professional Services 1,000.00
Hood, Lona 104144 Resolution #2024-1 35,000.00
Horn Memorial Hospital 101132 Service Area 3 Prepare..1,070.74
Hornick City of 112900 Water 77.31
Hundertmark 114771 Shop Supplies 121.00
Hunwardsen***, Amber 98589 DH Mileage 27.51
HyVee Food Stores 1916 DH Replenishment 77.22
HyVee Food Stores 988 DH Environmental Meeting 69.28
IACP 1332 Dues Sheriff
Sheehan190.00
Inland Truck Parts 117762 Parts & Labor #406 613.96
Innovational Water 501277 DH Hydronic Mgmt 165.00
Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 12,512.41
Iowa County Recorder 501276 Recorder’s Association 250.00
Iowa Information, Inc 1757 Legal Publications Acct 1,894.06
Iowa Office of State 201321 Joseph Cruz Trial FEC 6,450.00
Iowa State Assn of Counties 120387 MEMBERSHIP DUES 975.00
Iowa State Association 100789 2024 ISAC Spring Conf 210.00
ISAA 238143 Association Dues – 202 650.00
Isaac Chacon***, Lesley 501237 DH Reimbursement 55.14
ISAC Iowa State Ass 213063 ISAC University Bittinger 855.00
Istate Truck Center 103383 Filters #200 402.88
Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 2,023.60
Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07
Joaquin***, Norma 501125 DH Mileage CAH/Medicaid 6.55
Johnson Controls 105667 DH Security 3,932.13
Johnson Propane 126071
Propane3,057.60
Johnson, Jami L. 173039 Depositions 304.00
Johnstone Supply (S 105825) 9101 – Glycol 614.04
Joy Auto Supply Inc 127342 Buildings – Danbury Shed.. 129.05
Karl’s washer and dryer 2,771.93
Klemish***, Alexcia 105403 DH Mileage 42.18
Language Link Interpreting 92.81
Leibfried, Danielle 501036 DH Virtual LSP Training 150.00
Lieber***, Jesse 501253 reimburse food 74.56
Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816) Acct #0733148-01/Inter 327.27
Luna***, Maria DH Mileage 87.12
Lutgen CSR RPR, Amy 103690 Motion to Suppress 3.00
Mahon, Marcia L 250327 Depositions Joseph Brown 42.00
Mail House 148553 Postage and Meter Contract 4,219.42
Mansfield, John 105072 Commission Meeting & Mileage 42.03
McClure***, Cortney 501066 DH Mileage 188.64
Menards 199721 9108 – Shop supplies 238.99
Mercyone Siouxland 1529 weekly physicals 877.50
Mid American Energy 159813 Electricity 1,548.57
Midwest Wheel 161205 Parts
#9301,481.42
Miller***, Megan 104482 DH Mileage 277.72
Moreno, Katherine B 98484 Commission Meeting 32.21
Motorola Solutions 103202 01-JAN 2024 to 31-MAR 64,276.92
Moville City of 167600 Water 17.83
Munger Reinschmidt 98836 12/1-12-31-23, General 3,520.02
Munoz***, Cynthia 500073 DH Mileage 58.95
Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts & Labor #413 6,814.74
National Assn Cnty 1316 Woodbury Cnty Annual Membership 400.00
Nationwide 105802 Liability Insurance 200.00
Nelson Berger Funer 172993 #1235 – Cremation Assist 1,300.00
Northside Glass Service 501178 Windshield Repair 55.00
Norton***, Dawn 101268 Reimbursement – Office 93.97
Nutrien Ag Solution 500020 Seed & Fertilizer VM Premix 9,982.00
OBrien County Public 99777 Service Area 3 Prepare 376.05
Oetken***, Lori A 99781 DH Mileage 40.61
Office Elements 100254 Pens, paper, notes, stapler 285.30
Okoboji Motor Company 101578 DH Fleet Car 69.88
One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 1,341.86
Orange City Area Health 500645 Service Area 3 Prepare 434.54
Orr***, Leann 103225 DH Reimbursement 63.28
Osceola Community 99601 Service Area 3 Prepare 280.16
Parker, Barbara 99064 Mileage for 2023 meeting 1,528.34
Patagonia Health Inc. 501192 DH Subscription Fees 8,258.04
Pathology Medical 1859 DH CLIA Laboratory Director 125.00
Peterbilt of Sioux 103682 Parts & Labor #934 2,652.20
Petersen Oil Co 100875 Gasohol 457 gals/Little Sioux 2,083.31
Physicians’ Record 250594 DH Type, Printing & Binding 741.80
Pierson City of 1571 Water 70.80
Pioneer Auto 99925 Vehicle Repairs 9,486.36
Pitney Bowes Bank 500888 Acct 29958022/Postage 200.00
Plumbing & Heating 189296 9102 – Plumbing supplies 247.65
Presto-X DH Pest Control 152.55
Propio LS, LLC 501190 DH Interpretive Service 478.70
Qualtrics, LLC 501273 DH License & Permits 57,000.00
Radco Truck Accessory 500567 Parts #46 3,511.50
Record Printing & Copy 194837 Business Cards 65.00
Ricoh USA, Inc 105143 Black & white meter 542.53
Robertson Implement 500652 Shop Tools 1,477.79
Robertson***, Matthew 500556 DH Reimbursement 466.57
RXC Tires, LLC 501032 Tire Repair #517 560.00
S & S Equipment Inc 100686 Parts & Labor #913 2,757.13
Sapp Bros Petroleum 100280 Gas & Fuel 2,477.61
Scheels All Sport Uniforms 50.97
Schumacher Elevator 207547 9102 – Semi annual elevator 3,147.72
Security National Bank 208800 Safe deposit box rent 230.00
Security National Bank December 2023 CC State 1,066.69
Sergeant Bluff Advocate 100648 Legals Publications 1,718.31
Sergeant Bluff Pharmacy 102674 Paramedic Budget; Medi 447.46
Silverstar Car Wash 500401 9108 – Truck (4) wash 39.96
Singing Hills Auto 104619 Car washes 336.60
Sioux City Communit 214000 Meals dec, nov, oct 16,586.54
Sioux City Journal CINA 301.01
Sioux City Treas (213400) 1500/0011 – WCICC CIP 172,744.56
Sioux County Audito 102742 Autopsy Fees 425.00
Siouxland Animal Hospital 98985 K9 expense 81.75
Siouxland District 218021 DH Fleet Reimbursement 99.60
Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 9101 – Lucky line product 15.00
Siouxland SIR 501270 DH Full Page Vaping AD 500.00
Sneakys 100676 Law Enforcement Lunches 630.00
Socknat***, Nicholas 105273 Clothing Allowance 249.28
Spee Dee Delivery Service 104385 13 Standard shipments 192.85
Standard Insurance 500112 January 2024 Insurance 24,289.00
Stephens-Peck Inc 101938 Peck’s Title Book Revision 250.00
Steves Beane Plumbing 500202 DH Equipment Repair 307.00
Sunset Law Enforcement 103409 Ammo 6,716.10
Superior Vision 104058 December 2023/January 2024 5,372.40
Teel Heating & Air Conditioning 691 Buildings – Oto Shed 100.00
Thomson West 99678 Legal Research 2,195.07
Timmer & Judkins PL 501275
Legal21,666.67
Titan Machinery Inc 104494 Parts #526 98.50
Treasurer State of Iowa 234610 2023 Gravel Pits 300.00
Tri State Nursing 100040 Temp CNA 5,970.99
Turk, Mari H TPR Hearing 230.50
Ultra No Touch Car Wash 19 Car Washes 538.40
USPCA Region 21 236748 Dues Chagolla 50.00
UST Testing Service 99704 Monthly tank stick reading 600.00
Vazquez, Arazeli 501187 DH Mileage 26.86
Veenstra & Kimm Inc 239345 Eng Svc for repairs 2,529.62
Verathon Inc 500370 Paramedic Budget; Medical 1,264.60
Verizon Connect Flex 500622 GPS Equipment & Servic 1,218.05
Warnock Building In 501138 parking passes 600.00
Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 297,928.87
Western Iowa Telephone 248000 Telephone 504.09
Wingert***, Sindy 105385 DH Mileage 3.93
Woodbury Cnty Disaster 101983 Service Area 3 EMS 4,461.65
Woodbury Cnty Rec 254200 Electric service-DC23 4,073.09
Woodbury Cnty Treas 104770 Copy paper 531.74
Woodbury County Debt Service 99643 DH Rent 6,667.00
Yusten***, April 104373 DH Mileage 65.50
Zavala***, Veronica 500944 DH Mileage 105.46
Zvirgzdinas***, Kellie 101368 DH Homemaker Supplies 57.64
Grand Total: 985,666.27
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 1, 2024