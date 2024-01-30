Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — January 16, 2024

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JANUARY 16, 2024

THIRD MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD

OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. Board members present were Nelson, Ung, Bittinger II, Radig, and Taylor. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 4-0 on roll-call vote.

Motion by Radig second by Nelson to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 4-0 on roll-call vote.

Motion by Ung second by Nelson to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 4-0 on roll-call vote.

Taylor entered the meeting at 3:18pm.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 5-0 on roll-call vote.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Nelson was delayed due to LEC Authority meeting.

Motion by Ung second by Bittinger to approve the agenda for January 16, 2024. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the January 9, 2024 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $692,773.64. Copy filed.

To receive the Auditor’s Quarterly Report from October 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023. Copy filed.

Carried 4-0.

Presentation of resolution thanking Douglas Shupe for his 44 years to Woodbury County Secondary Roads was made. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Bittinger to approve the appropriate paperwork for renewal of the Woodbury Countyís property insurance with ICAP. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Bittinger to approve the MOU with AFSCME Council 61, Iowa Local 3462 Woodbury County Assistant County Attorneys, advancing the effective date of the 2024-2025 agreement to January 22, 2024 and increasing the attorney sign-on bonus to $3,000. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to defer until January 23rd the items to combine Clerk II and Clerk III job description to replace current Finance Clerk III description, to deauthorize Finance Clerk II position, to authorize an additional Finance Clerk II for a total of 2 authorized, and to authorize to hire Finance Clerk III. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Nelson re-entered the meeting at 5:30 pm.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to increase line item 0001-4-03-9020-6000 (FY25 interest on investments in General Basic fund) by $300,000. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to reduce General Basic cash reserves by $1,000,000 and transfer that amount to the General Supplemental levy for FY25 to reduce the property tax burden. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until January 23, 2024.Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

