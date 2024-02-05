 Skip to content

Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — February 12, 2024

| |

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Woodbury Central High School Library, Moville, Iowa

February 12, 2024 — 7:30 pm

  1. Opening
    1. Call to order
    2. Roll call
    3. Approve or amend the agenda
    4. Approve minutes
    5. Approve bills
  2. Visitor/Community Comments
  3. Open Hearing on School Calendar for 2024-2025
  4. Adopt School Calendar for 2024-2025
  5. Reports
    1. Lambert
    2. Metcalf
    3. Bormann
    4. Glackin
  6. Policies and Procedures:
    1. Approve Open Enrollment In:
    2. Notification of Open Enrollment Out
    3. Use of School Facilities on Sunday for Fundraisers
  7. Buildings and Grounds:
  8. Personnel:
    1. Accept resignations
    2. Approve contracts:
    3. Approve volunteer coaches:
  9. Co-curricular:
  10. Board Items
    1. Set Driver’s Education Fees: $330 with $230 per student going to the instructor ($35) and drivers ($185)
    2. Approve Sharing Agreements
    3. Approve The Record as our official newspaper
    4. Adopt the Budget Guarantee:
    5. Approve Extension of Instructional Support Levy
    6. Approve extension of Elevate Science for Middle School
  11. For the good of the cause:
  12. Adjourn

 

 

 

 

Posted in Breaking News, Public Notices

Leave a Comment