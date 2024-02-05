| logout
Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — February 12, 2024
Woodbury Central Community School
Regular Board Meeting
Woodbury Central High School Library, Moville, Iowa
February 12, 2024 — 7:30 pm
- Opening
- Call to order
- Roll call
- Approve or amend the agenda
- Approve minutes
- Approve bills
- Visitor/Community Comments
- Open Hearing on School Calendar for 2024-2025
- Adopt School Calendar for 2024-2025
- Reports
- Lambert
- Metcalf
- Bormann
- Glackin
- Policies and Procedures:
- Approve Open Enrollment In:
- Notification of Open Enrollment Out
- Use of School Facilities on Sunday for Fundraisers
- Buildings and Grounds:
- Personnel:
- Accept resignations
- Approve contracts:
- Approve volunteer coaches:
- Co-curricular:
- Board Items
- Set Driver’s Education Fees: $330 with $230 per student going to the instructor ($35) and drivers ($185)
- Approve Sharing Agreements
- Approve The Record as our official newspaper
- Adopt the Budget Guarantee:
- Approve Extension of Instructional Support Levy
- Approve extension of Elevate Science for Middle School
- For the good of the cause:
- Adjourn