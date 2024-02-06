Kenneth Eugene Hansen, 94, passed away Monday, January 29, 2024 at Memorial Health after a short illness.

The Battle Creek, Iowa native graduated from East High School in Sioux City, Iowa, then served in the Iowa Air National Guard, before joining the US Air Force, serving from 1948 – 1952. He was a 50 year member of the American Legion in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa and a member of the Sioux City Shriners.

Ken worked for Blue Cross & Blue Shield for 30 years before retiring to Bella Vista, Arkansas. There he became a member of United Lutheran Church for 20 years before moving to Rincon, GA. He attended Zion Lutheran Church in Guyton.

Ken loved bowling, fishing, golfing, playing softball, boating and many other activities that kept him active.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Sandra Hansen; children, Jennifer Stokes (Gary), Maryanne Beardsley, Charles Hansen, Vernon Chase, Edward Hansen, and Michelle Woolworth (Todd); grandchildren, Brandon Stokes, Tyler Stokes, Gage Hansen, Ben Koetters, Kirstan Koetters, Parker Koetters, Brayden Chase, Zoe Woolworth, Alyssa Woolworth, and Madeline Woolworth; 5 great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Koetters, Jameson Calderon, Elliot Koetters, Evelyn Koetters, and Gwendolyn Koetters.

He was preceded in death by his, parents, Soren & Helen Hansen; two sisters; a brother; and two grandchildren.

A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be given to the charity of your choice.